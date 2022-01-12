Monster Hunter Rise PC controls & keybindings Discover the controls and keybindings for Monster Hunter Rise, the latest entry to hit PC.

Monster Hunter Rise has landed on PC and there are controls and keybindings to learn and tinker with. Finding the perfect button layout and keybindings for your personal playstyle should be the first thing you do, especially for those that have been hunting for a while now and have specific tastes. Here are all the default buttons and keybindings in Monster Hunter Rise on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise PC keybindings & controls

There are controls dedicated to navigating the menus, using melee weapons, and using ranged weapons in Monster Hunter Rise. Before you head out on a hunt, make sure you familiarize yourself with these settings and change any that seem odd. You might also want to tweak the graphics settings and options to get the best performance out of your PC.

Menu controls

Menu Controls Action Button Navigate Menu/Change Value - Up W Navigate Menu/Change Value - Down S Navigate Menu - Left A Navigate Menu - Right D Confirm F Back (Cancel) Right click Select Layered Armor Loadout/Sort Shortcuts T Use/Register/Preview Loadout X Show Sub-menu/Search G Change Page/Tab - Left Q Change Page/Tab - Right E Switch Status/Category - Left Z Switch Status/Category - Right C Rotate Preview Model - Up O Rotate Preview Model - Down L Rotate Preview Model - Left K Rotate Preview Model - Right ; Toggle Map Display Level N

Melee weapon controls

Melee weapons Action Button Move Forward W Move Backwards S Move Left A Move Right D Lock On/Change Target Q Dash (Hold)/Sheathe Weapon Shift Crouch/Dodge Space Examine/Talk/Gather/Carve F Open Start Menu Esc Open Detailed Map M Chat Menu Tab Open Chat Prompt Enter Normal Attack/Silkbind Left click Special Attack (weapon Drawn)/Silkbind Right click Guard/Special Weapon Action Mouse side button Weapon/Wirebug Reticle (Hold) Click scroll league Canyne - Attack Left click Palamute - Jump C Palamute - Drift Right click Wyvern Riding - Light Attack Left click Wyvern Riding - Strong Attack Right click Wyvern Riding - Launch Monster C Hunting Installation - Special Ammo E Hunting Installation - Guard Shift Multi-button Action/Mounted Punisher Mouse side button Use Item/Sheathe Weapon E Item Bar (Hold)/Reset Camera Ctrl Item Bar - Scroll Left Left arrow Item Bar - Scroll Right Right arrow Ammo/Coatings Bar - Scroll Up Mouse side button Ammo/Coatings Bar - Scroll Down Mouse side button Action Bar - Scroll Left Left arrow Action Bar - Scroll Right Right arrow Action Bar - Up (Select/Perform Action) Up arrow Action Bar - Down (Select/Perform Action) Down arrow Controller Shortcuts - Switch Menus G Use Radial Menu 1 F1 Use Radial Menu 2 F2 Use Radial Menu 3 F3 Use Radial Menu 4 F4 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 1 1 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 2 2 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 3 3 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 4 4 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 5 5 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 6 6 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 7 7 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 8 8 Camera Controls - Up O Camera Controls - Down L Camera Controls - Left K Camera Controls - Right ;

Ranged weapon controls

Ranged weapons Action Button Move Forward W Move Backwards S Move Left A Move Right D Lock On/Change Target Q Dash (Hold)/Sheathe Weapon Shift Crouch/Dodge Space Examine/Talk/Gather/Carve F Open Start Menu Esc Open Detailed Map M Chat Menu Tab Open Chat Prompt Enter Draw Weapon/Normal Shot Left click Special Attack (weapon Drawn)/Silkbind Right click Reload/Load/Remove Coating/Silkbind Mouse side button Weapon/Wirebug Reticle (Hold) Right click Canyne - Attack Left click Palamute - Jump C Palamute - Drift Right click Wyvern Riding - Light Attack Left click Wyvern Riding - Strong Attack Right click Wyvern Riding - Launch Monster C Hunting Installation - Special Ammo E Hunting Installation - Guard Shift Multi-button Action/Melee Attack/Mounted Punisher V Use Item/Sheathe Weapon E Item Bar (Hold)/Reset Camera Ctrl Item Bar - Scroll Left Left arrow Item Bar - Scroll Right Right arrow Ammo/Coatings Bar - Scroll Up Mouse side button Ammo/Coatings Bar - Scroll Down Mouse side button Action Bar - Scroll Left Left arrow Action Bar - Scroll Right Right arrow Action Bar - Up (Select/Perform Action) Up arrow Action Bar - Down (Select/Perform Action) Down arrow Controller Shortcuts - Switch Menus G Use Radial Menu 1 F1 Use Radial Menu 2 F2 Use Radial Menu 3 F3 Use Radial Menu 4 F4 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 1 1 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 2 2 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 3 3 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 4 4 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 5 5 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 6 6 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 7 7 Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 8 8 Camera Controls - Up O Camera Controls - Down L Camera Controls - Left K Camera Controls - Right ;

Finding the right controls and keybindings in Monster Hunter Rise on PC will take a bit of tweaking. There are also a host of settings that affect other aspects of the game, like how the map works, how many elements are on the UI, and whether your weapons auto-sheathe. No matter your taste, you should be able to adjust it to fit your personal preferences. Take a moment to check out our Monster Hunter Rise page for even more guides.