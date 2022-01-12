New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Rise PC controls & keybindings

Discover the controls and keybindings for Monster Hunter Rise, the latest entry to hit PC.
Monster Hunter Rise has landed on PC and there are controls and keybindings to learn and tinker with. Finding the perfect button layout and keybindings for your personal playstyle should be the first thing you do, especially for those that have been hunting for a while now and have specific tastes. Here are all the default buttons and keybindings in Monster Hunter Rise on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise PC keybindings & controls

monster hunter rise pc keybindings

There are controls dedicated to navigating the menus, using melee weapons, and using ranged weapons in Monster Hunter Rise. Before you head out on a hunt, make sure you familiarize yourself with these settings and change any that seem odd. You might also want to tweak the graphics settings and options to get the best performance out of your PC.

Menu controls

Menu Controls
Action Button
Navigate Menu/Change Value - Up W
Navigate Menu/Change Value - Down S
Navigate Menu - Left A
Navigate Menu - Right D
Confirm F
Back (Cancel) Right click
Select Layered Armor Loadout/Sort Shortcuts T
Use/Register/Preview Loadout X
Show Sub-menu/Search G
Change Page/Tab - Left Q
Change Page/Tab - Right E
Switch Status/Category - Left Z
Switch Status/Category - Right C
Rotate Preview Model - Up O
Rotate Preview Model - Down L
Rotate Preview Model - Left K
Rotate Preview Model - Right ;
Toggle Map Display Level N

Melee weapon controls

monster hunter rise melee weapon controls
Melee weapons
Action Button
Move Forward W
Move Backwards S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Lock On/Change Target Q
Dash (Hold)/Sheathe Weapon Shift
Crouch/Dodge Space
Examine/Talk/Gather/Carve F
Open Start Menu Esc
Open Detailed Map M
Chat Menu Tab
Open Chat Prompt Enter
Normal Attack/Silkbind Left click
Special Attack (weapon Drawn)/Silkbind Right click
Guard/Special Weapon Action Mouse side button
Weapon/Wirebug Reticle (Hold) Click scroll league
Canyne - Attack Left click
Palamute - Jump C
Palamute - Drift Right click
Wyvern Riding - Light Attack Left click
Wyvern Riding - Strong Attack Right click
Wyvern Riding - Launch Monster C
Hunting Installation - Special Ammo E
Hunting Installation - Guard Shift
Multi-button Action/Mounted Punisher Mouse side button
Use Item/Sheathe Weapon E
Item Bar (Hold)/Reset Camera Ctrl
Item Bar - Scroll Left Left arrow
Item Bar - Scroll Right Right arrow
Ammo/Coatings Bar - Scroll Up Mouse side button
Ammo/Coatings Bar - Scroll Down Mouse side button
Action Bar - Scroll Left Left arrow
Action Bar - Scroll Right Right arrow
Action Bar - Up (Select/Perform Action) Up arrow
Action Bar - Down (Select/Perform Action) Down arrow
Controller Shortcuts - Switch Menus G
Use Radial Menu 1 F1
Use Radial Menu 2 F2
Use Radial Menu 3 F3
Use Radial Menu 4 F4
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 1 1
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 2 2
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 3 3
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 4 4
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 5 5
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 6 6
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 7 7
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 8 8
Camera Controls - Up O
Camera Controls - Down L
Camera Controls - Left K
Camera Controls - Right ;

Ranged weapon controls

monster hunter rise ranged weapon controls
Ranged weapons
Action Button
Move Forward W
Move Backwards S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Lock On/Change Target Q
Dash (Hold)/Sheathe Weapon Shift
Crouch/Dodge Space
Examine/Talk/Gather/Carve F
Open Start Menu Esc
Open Detailed Map M
Chat Menu Tab
Open Chat Prompt Enter
Draw Weapon/Normal Shot Left click
Special Attack (weapon Drawn)/Silkbind Right click
Reload/Load/Remove Coating/Silkbind Mouse side button
Weapon/Wirebug Reticle (Hold) Right click
Canyne - Attack Left click
Palamute - Jump C
Palamute - Drift Right click
Wyvern Riding - Light Attack Left click
Wyvern Riding - Strong Attack Right click
Wyvern Riding - Launch Monster C
Hunting Installation - Special Ammo E
Hunting Installation - Guard Shift
Multi-button Action/Melee Attack/Mounted Punisher V
Use Item/Sheathe Weapon E
Item Bar (Hold)/Reset Camera Ctrl
Item Bar - Scroll Left Left arrow
Item Bar - Scroll Right Right arrow
Ammo/Coatings Bar - Scroll Up Mouse side button
Ammo/Coatings Bar - Scroll Down Mouse side button
Action Bar - Scroll Left Left arrow
Action Bar - Scroll Right Right arrow
Action Bar - Up (Select/Perform Action) Up arrow
Action Bar - Down (Select/Perform Action) Down arrow
Controller Shortcuts - Switch Menus G
Use Radial Menu 1 F1
Use Radial Menu 2 F2
Use Radial Menu 3 F3
Use Radial Menu 4 F4
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 1 1
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 2 2
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 3 3
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 4 4
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 5 5
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 6 6
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 7 7
Keyboard Shortcuts - Slot 8 8
Camera Controls - Up O
Camera Controls - Down L
Camera Controls - Left K
Camera Controls - Right ;

Finding the right controls and keybindings in Monster Hunter Rise on PC will take a bit of tweaking. There are also a host of settings that affect other aspects of the game, like how the map works, how many elements are on the UI, and whether your weapons auto-sheathe. No matter your taste, you should be able to adjust it to fit your personal preferences. Take a moment to check out our Monster Hunter Rise page for even more guides.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

