Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 2 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues and we have the full Day 2 schedule and the stream embed here.
It's a brand new year and the best way to mark the start of a new year is with the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. The top speedrunners in the world have gathered together for seven straight days of speedrunning action. Prepare to enjoy some of the best games of the past and present, as GDQ's roster of runners do their thing in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's runners have already raised over $150,000 in just a single day. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. It's not often you see a photo finish during a GDQ race, but here we are!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:18 AM
|Spyro: Attack of the Rhynocs
|Any% - GBA
|Breadghost
|23:00
|6:51 AM
|Part Time UFO
|Any% - Switch
|ykrin
|30:00
|7:31 AM
|Kirby's Dream Land 3
|Any% (No 2P) - Switch
|Darksol188
|1:10:00
|8:51 AM
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Any% NMG (Hard) - PC
|InsertLogic
|35:00
|9:36 AM
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|All Bosses And Trials - PC
|Punchy
|35:00
|10:21 AM
|Crash Team Racing
|Any% (No Major Glitches) - PS1
|hypnoshark
|1:05:00
|11:36 AM
|Webbed
|Any% - PC
|ShadowthePast
|25:00
|12:11 PM
|Mega Man X4
|100% Zero vs X - PS1
|Luiz Miguel
|50:00
|1:11 PM
|Psychonauts 2
|Any% - PC
|ItzBytez
|1:45:00
|3:11 PM
|Bonus Game 2 - Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Story Mode All Worlds Race - PC
|PetresInc, Helix
|48:00
|4:17 PM
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|All Cells (No OOB/TA) - PC
|rinSR
|50:00
|5:27 PM
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Any% Luigi Race - Wii U
|Mr. Cloud Kirby, HardcoreGaming, Jhay, Tibs
|2:35:00
|8:12 PM
|Daily Recap - Monday
|Recap% - Live
|Kungfufruitcup, feasel, JHobz
|15:00
|8:27 PM
|Pumpkin Jack
|NG+ No OOB - PC
|Jaxler
|1:15:00
|9:52 PM
|Hitman: Codename 47
|All Missions - PC
|valdemarka
|40:00
|10:42 PM
|Serious Sam 4
|All Levels - PC
|Tezur0
|1:13:00
|12:05 AM
|Marathon 2: Durandal
|Kindergarten - Xbox One
|tbcr
|43:00
|12:58 AM
|Beast Wars: Transformers
|Predacon Campaign - PS1
|AilisNoon
|27:00
|1:35 AM
|Metal Warriors
|Any% - SNES
|Omnigamer
|22:00
|2:07 AM
|Astalon: Tears of the Earth
|Any% - PC
|strizer86
|57:00
|3:14 AM
|Willow
|Any% - NES
|Sathdresh
|1:00:00
|4:34 AM
|Kyouryuu Sentai Zyuranger
|Easy Mode - NES
|KLM1187
|8:00
|4:52 AM
|Bucky O'Hare
|Normal Mode - NES
|KLM1187
|28:00
|5:30 AM
|Gargoyle's Quest II
|Any% - NES
|vanni_van
|32:00
8:51AM - Kena: Bridge of Spirits
The perils of being a spirit guide are great, as players found out with last year's Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Now it's time to put it through the GDQ ringer, as InsertLogic looks to complete its most devious platforming sequences and put it to bed in just around 35 minutes.
1:11PM - Psychonauts 2
After over a decade, Double Fine finally delivered Psychonauts 2 in 2021. It finished high in a lot of Game of the Year lists and, in fact, earned the Chatty community's top GOTY honors. Now it's time to watch it at a GDQ event for the first time, as ItzBytez looks to complete its challenging platforming sequences while juggling Raz's various abilities.
5:27PM - Super Mario Galaxy
The Year of Luigi has been over for several years now, but Luigi will take center stage for this four-way Super Mario Galaxy race. Luigi controls slightly differently than his older brother, which changes up the speedrunning tactics slightly. Watch this four-way race to wrap up your Monday and stay tuned to see if this has as close a finish as the DKC 2 race on Sunday.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
