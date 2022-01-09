Weekend Discussion - January 9, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Could the Flood return to Halo?

The Flood are one of the most terrifying enemies in video games. This parasitic alien lifeform takes over the host, turning it into a shambling zombie, with the goal being to gather enough bodies to create a Gravemind. After fighting against the Flood in the original trilogy, the ancient threat has disappeared, leaving some fans wanting more - myself included. I've got fond memories of fighting against these monsters in Halo: Combat Evolved, and the thought of them returning to Halo Infinite is pretty exciting.

Elden Ring's release is imminent

Let's take a look back at some of VaatiVidya's thoughts on the Elden Ring network test. There's so much about this game that screams "Miyazaki magnum opus". The vast, interconnected and layered world is just begging to be explored. In the above video, Vaati starts exploring a dungeon I had no idea existed, granted, the network test's timeframe made me basically rush through as much as I could find. What are you doing in the lead up to Elden Ring? Any last minute Soulsborne playthroughs?

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sam Chandler post if we didn't at least mention sudoku. In today's puzzle, Simon takes on a sudoku that was specifically designed in an attempt to create "Schrodinger's cells". The restrictions for this one are kind of mindboggling, and I'm not sure I entirely wrap my head around it.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Did you get your cat ears?

How it feels playing Halo Infinite rn pic.twitter.com/m0GRbSwtFm — MAGPIE LEON (@magpieleon) December 22, 2021

The cat ears are everywhere.

Flying with pumpkin puree

Ok we are at the airport (I know I hate it) and my husband’s bag got flagged and I was like “did you pack any liquids” and on god the TSA guy pulls out a can and like is dying laughing and said “this mfer packing pumpkin purée” — kate wagner (@mcmansionhell) December 23, 2021

TSA sounds wild.

A explanation of why people dislike NFTs

There’s a “why the NFT hate?” thread on Reddit that has a pretty decent & concise top answer. Like most things, there are aspects of this technology I think are useful, but the way NFT evangelists are trying to save their investments by demonizing skepticism is ~exhausting~ pic.twitter.com/9EVqPahHxQ — Emily H Kopin 💾 (@emilyhiggs24) December 17, 2021

What do you think about the whole NFT thing?

Check out this unique map

Hands down the coolest Christmas Gift I’ve ever gotten. Thank you @ZoeCatfu for being such a great partner. I’ve crashed everywhere on this map. pic.twitter.com/FJ5cl7R1EF — ZaleRP (@ZaleRP) December 25, 2021

Might be time to get back into GTA Online.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Whoa! What's that? No photo of Rad? That's right, well, technically wrong. You can find heaps of photos of Rad over on Shackpets! You can find more photos of him there than you could in a single Weekend Discussion. If you haven't already, go and download Shackpets and vote on which pet you think is cuter! It's the best way to wrap up a Sunday.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.