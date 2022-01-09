ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 106 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Good day to you, my fellow Shacknews users. My bi-weekly livestream project to show the completion of every Nintendo 64 game released in North America on Shacknews Twitch is back and better than ever! Sunday episodes of skankcore64 will now hit the tubes of the internet around 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET, same as my new Wednesday starting time.

Episode 106 - Bear and bird hunt for shiny baubles

Previously on skankcore64, the early 3D platforming perils of Banjo-Kazooie were even more treacherous with the completion of Treasure Trove Cove and the introduction of Clanker's Cavern. Where Treasure Trove Cove evoked images of tropical wide-open spaces, Clanker's Cavern is the exact inverse with narrow pathways and grimey surroundings. I'm enjoying the stark contrasts shown in the level variety so far and the fun is just beginning.

Today, I hope to put the kibosh on Clanker's Cavern and get enough Jiggies to pay my way into the next level so I can keep hunting down all the shiny doodads. I must admit that I'm enjoying the game far more than I anticipated and it's no wonder why Banjo-Kazooie is considered the classic it is today. Tune in to Shacknews Twitch to see the continuing adventures of our unlikely heroic mammalian and avian duo as I explore this Rare-ified gem for the first time.

