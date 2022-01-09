Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 1 here Awesome Games Done Quick has returned for 2022 and we have the full Day 1 schedule, runs to check out, and live stream right here.

It's the dawn of a new year and that means it's time, once again, for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. The gaming world has reconvened in a virtual space one more time for seven straight days of speedrunning action. The best runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

As was the case last year and as has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Awesome Games Done Quick will not be held in its usual venue. However, the show will go on, as the runners gather online to carry on their ongoing mission. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 1 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 8:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 30:00 9:00 AM Nioh 2 Any% Featherless - PS5 AxelSanGo 1:35:00 10:47 AM Metroid Prime Hunters All Items - DS Mr_Shasta 1:30:00 12:39 PM Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest Any% - SNES Tonkotsu, SBDWolf, V0oid, Eazinn 48:00 1:39 PM Deathloop Any% - PC CreeperHntr 25:00 2:16 PM Axiom Verge 2 Any% Major Glitches - PC SeraphinEveles 13:00 2:41 PM Mega Man 2 Any% (difficult) - NES coolkid 32:00 3:25 PM Bonus Game 1 - Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance Tanker Blindfolded - PC ApacheSmash 15:00 3:52 PM Death's Door Current Patch Any% - PC Scrublord 1:15:00 5:19 PM Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Silver Lining Any% - PS5 Pessilist 38:00 6:09 PM The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons All Essences - GBC TGH 1:45:00 8:06 PM Daily Recap - Sunday Recap% - Live feasel, spikevegeta, Keizaron, JHobz 15:00 8:21 PM Dead Space 2 Any% - PC sharkhat87 1:20:00 9:53 PM Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Any% NG+ - PC A Flyin Coconut 45:00 10:48 PM RITE Any% - PC Lincher 30:00 11:28 PM Mail Mole Any% - PC headstrong1290 1:05:00 12:43 AM Antichamber 100% - PC Ozmourn 30:00 1:23 AM Judge Dread Any% - SNES Traviktox 35:00 2:08 AM Bust-A-Move 4 Puzzle - Arcade (Normal) - PS1 poshi 30:00 2:53 AM ActRaiser Professional! Mode Race - SNES Aquas, Teleo1 24:00 3:27 AM Beyond Oasis Any% - PC Delekates 50:00 4:27 AM Gunstar Heroes Any% Expert — Genesis dagronSR 45:00 5:22 AM Environmental Station Alpha Surface Ending - PC Vicas 30:00

1:39PM - Deathloop

We obviously have an affection for Deathloop here at Shacknews. After all, it's our Shacknews Game of the Year 2021. Now we want to see how Games Done Quick can wreck this Arkane action extravaganza. We'll be watching CreeperHntr's run closely and look forward to many more Deathloop runs to come in the years ahead.

2:41PM - Mega Man 2

Mega Man games are always a blast at GDQ events, so of course we're setting aside some time to watch the best one in the series. We've seen coolkid in this spot before, but now we're ready to see how quickly he can polish off the Blue Bomber's sequel on its most difficult setting.

3:52PM - Death's Door

Sunday is full of GDQ classics, but also has a handful of GDQ debuts. One of the runs we were surprised to see crack the list was Death's Door, the breakout hit from Devolver Digital and Acid Nerve. The combat gets intense in the realm untouched by death and we're excited to see Scrublord run through the latest patch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.