Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 7: Steam and Epic sale aftermaths

While the Weekend PC Download Deals was on break, the Steam Winter Sale and Epic Games Store Holiday Sale both went live… and also ended. If you're looking for deals from those two storefronts, there's not a lot to be found. Fortunately, there are a few other shopping avenues to check out this weekend.

The best of Square Enix can be found over at the Humble Store and Green Man Gaming, giving you a shot at Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Life is Strange: True Colors, Bravely Default 2, Octopath Traveler, and more. The best of EA is available on Origin, the Humble Store, and Fanatical. No Man's Sky is half off over at Gamersgate and Gamebillet. And, of course, Dead Cells has new content, which means the full package is on sale across various retailers, including Steam and GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Mafia Definitive Edition, Iron Harvest, Project Winter, Rebel Cops, Rustler, The Henry Stickmin Collection, Farmers Dynasty, Between the Stars, Retrowave, Midnight Protocol. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Friday the 13th: The Game. Pay more than the average $7.11 to get Daymare: 1998, The Painscreek Killings, White Day VR: The Courage Test, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School. Pay $11 or more to also receive Dead Estate and Golden Light. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code HELLO22 to save 22% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.