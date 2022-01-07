Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 7: Steam and Epic sale aftermaths

While the Weekend PC Download Deals was on break, the Steam Winter Sale and Epic Games Store Holiday Sale both went live… and also ended. If you're looking for deals from those two storefronts, there's not a lot to be found. Fortunately, there are a few other shopping avenues to check out this weekend.
The best of Square Enix can be found over at the Humble Store and Green Man Gaming, giving you a shot at Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Life is Strange: True Colors, Bravely Default 2, Octopath Traveler, and more. The best of EA is available on Origin, the Humble Store, and Fanatical. No Man's Sky is half off over at Gamersgate and Gamebillet. And, of course, Dead Cells has new content, which means the full package is on sale across various retailers, including Steam and GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Gods Will Fall - FREE until 1/13
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $16.19 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $11.69 (55% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $13.19 (67% off)
Gamebillet
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $25.19 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $24.49 (59% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $26.94 (33% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire [Steam] - $7.98 (80% off)
- State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition [Steam] - $8.49 (58% off)
- Destroy All Humans [Steam] - $8.79 (71% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Last Campfire [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Lake [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $13.40 (66% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $12.80 (68% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (93% off)
GOG.com
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea - $21.49 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $21.59 (64% off)
- Indivisble - $9.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $17.28 (42% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Mafia Definitive Edition, Iron Harvest, Project Winter, Rebel Cops, Rustler, The Henry Stickmin Collection, Farmers Dynasty, Between the Stars, Retrowave, Midnight Protocol. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Friday the 13th: The Game. Pay more than the average $7.11 to get Daymare: 1998, The Painscreek Killings, White Day VR: The Courage Test, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School. Pay $11 or more to also receive Dead Estate and Golden Light. These activate on Steam.
- Square Enix Winter Sale
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Winter Sale.
- EA Sale
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $40.19 (33% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Winter Sale.
- Indie Sale
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield [Steam] - $7.19 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon [Steam] - $3.74 (85% off)
- Owlboy [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Indie Hits Sale.
Origin
- EA Holiday Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $39.99 (33% off)
- FIFA 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $19.99 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Holiday Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code HELLO22 to save 22% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Additional Content Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York - $9.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Season 3 Pass - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Additional Content Sale.
Steam
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea - $21.58 (46% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- Rogue Lords - $16.24 (35% off)
- Space Haven [Steam Early Access] - $15.40 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy 11: Ultimate Collection Seekers Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
