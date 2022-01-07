New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - January 7, 2022

On the first Shacknews Dump of the year, we dive into the current craze that is Wordle, talk about PSVR2, and much more!
TJ Denzer
1

It’s a whole new year and that means a fresh slate of Shacknews Dumps discussing all of the hottest and most interesting news of the week. As we close out the first week of 2022, join us as we discuss Wordle mania, PSVR2, the latest from Activision Blizzard, and so much more.

On this January 7 edition of the Shacknews Dump, the first of 2022, we talk about Wordle. You probably know it from all of the blocky little tweets that have been clogging up your Twitter, but is it actually worthwhile? Meanwhile, Sony finally unveiled more details about the PSVR2 at CES 2022. The PS5 version of Sony’s new effort in VR looks to be quite the step forward. Also, Activision Blizzard leadership hasn’t missed its chance to be freshly terrible in 2022.

Join us as we discuss these and other hot news topics as the Shacknews Dump goes live at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the full rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream shows like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and encouragement continues to keep these shows fun and worth doing. If you’d like to support us further, make sure you follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Every single subscription helps to keep our streams going strong. Just as well, don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can subscribe for free by linking it to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming, earning you a free Twitch subscription to claim and use as you please each month.

If you guessed that the Wordle of the day was “Dumps,” you probably didn’t get it right, but we’re calling that a technicality because our Shacknews Dump is bringing the hottest news your way shortly. Come watch!

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

