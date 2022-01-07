New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Shackstream: Valorant Agent Neon gameplay showcase

We're dashing through the competition with an early look at Neon in Valorant.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Valorant Episode 4 kicks off next week and adds Neon, the game’s 19th Agent, to the roster. Ahead of that release, Riot Games has granted us early access to the upcoming character. We’ll be showcasing Neon with a gameplay stream today.

Valorant Neon gameplay showcase

We’ll be going live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel today, January 7, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET to showcase the latest Valorant Agent. Playing as Neon, we’ll check out the character’s ability kit, and see how she fares in matches against other players.

Neon was first revealed as the 19th Valorant Agent earlier this month. Hailing from the Philippines, she’s the first character of such descent. Neon is all about speed, with her entire kit being themed around movement. The Agent can sprint and slide, allowing her to get the jump on unsuspecting enemies. As a Duelist, Neon is excellent for making first engagements with enemy players and getting her team onto a site.

If you’re looking forward to Neon, you’ll want to tune in today and catch an early look at gameplay with the new Agent. If you enjoy the stream, you can support our efforts on Twitch by subscribing to our channel for free through Prime Gaming. For more on what’s new in Valorant, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola