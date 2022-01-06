New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 6, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

A little bit of an usual sudoku today, as it's a 6-by-6 square.

These textures look rather sci-fi

Like I'm staring at a multi-dimensional object.

Here's a twofer

That kitten is so full and that dog toy... what?

Ordering coffee

I had such trouble ordering a flat white in the USA.

That damn kick

It'll get ya!

The Xbox start-up screen is the best

The best start-up screen of any console, ever.

Anyone else feel like a teen again when playing Halo Infinite?

Might play some Burnout between the matches.

Remember the movie Contagion?

Might need to give it another watch.

How good is Red Dead Redemption 2?

So good. It's so dang good.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Want to see more of him? Go and get Shackpets! It's an app that lets you upload photos of your own pet and then challenge other animals to see which one the community thinks is cuter! It's Rad. It's always Rad.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

