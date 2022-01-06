Evening Reading - January 6, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A little bit of an usual sudoku today, as it's a 6-by-6 square.

These textures look rather sci-fi

Texture inspired by silicon wafers, probably one of the coolest materials in existence. pic.twitter.com/UyrnqYP71P — stu ballinger. (@astronaughtyart) December 18, 2021

Like I'm staring at a multi-dimensional object.

Here's a twofer

why have you done this pic.twitter.com/G7rsqk0ZC2 — c a i t (yassified) (@kittynouveau) December 7, 2021

That kitten is so full and that dog toy... what?

Ordering coffee

every time I go to a coffee shop I think about the time last summer when I asked for a latte with oat milk and the poor lad behind the counter somehow managed to say with a straight face "sir am sorry a cannae make a latte withoot milk" — angery foosh 🐟 (@teaandrobots) December 18, 2021

I had such trouble ordering a flat white in the USA.

That damn kick

souls guy who goes for the killing blow but kicks instead — Make Up A Souls Guy (@MakeSouls) December 21, 2021

It'll get ya!

The Xbox start-up screen is the best

The best start-up screen of any console, ever.

Anyone else feel like a teen again when playing Halo Infinite?

Drinking vodka and coke, listening to screamo and playing halo. It’s like I’ve regressed back to being 16. At least I’ve managed to move on from Sainsbury’s basics vodka — Kelsey Christmas (@KelseYouLater) December 20, 2021

Might play some Burnout between the matches.

Remember the movie Contagion?

the funniest part of the 2011 comedy "Contagion" is when they invent a lifesaving vaccine at the end, and then everyone takes the vaccine. hahahaha fantastic writing — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 21, 2021

Might need to give it another watch.

How good is Red Dead Redemption 2?

Share of the Year

Reply and show me your 4 best shots of Red Dead Redemption II#RedDeadRedemption2 #PSshare #PSBlog pic.twitter.com/ZfGjZxHI5U — Photoingame (@Photoingame) December 21, 2021

So good. It's so dang good.

