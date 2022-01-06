New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Halo Infinite multiplayer with the staff

Come and tune in for some high-level Halo Infinite gameplay.
Sam Chandler
1

Halo Infinite continues to be a game we here at Shacknews love to play, so we’re going to do just that. Today, the staff are teaming up and heading into matchmaking to play some Halo Infinite and hopefully score a few wins. You can watch the fun right here on Shacknews in the embed below. Join us from 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Halo Infinite livestream is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. Why this time of the afternoon/evening? Well, dear reader, it’s so that I can join in on the fun. That’s right, your resident Australian is making everyone else stay late so that they can play games with me. As for how long we’ll be playing, you can expect to see two hours’ worth of Halo Infinite goodness.

Right now in Halo Infinite the Fracture: Tenrai event is drawing a lot of attention. This is the second time the event has been active and it seems that 343 Industries listened to the feedback and has made improvements. It still requires playing Fiesta though, so fans of more formulaic game modes are no doubt going to struggle.

Whether we play Fiesta, Big Team Battle, or some classic Slayer tonight remains to be seen. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that you’ll see some neat plays, hear some bants, and otherwise have a great time tuning in.

While we’re slaying enemy Spartans, take a moment to look over the Shacknews Livestream Schedule for this first week of January. There’s plenty of great shows to check out, and there will be even more next week too! You should also take a moment to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch, you can use your free monthly sub to support the channel.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

