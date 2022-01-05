Evening Reading - January 5, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's episode, Simon tackles an extremely devious sudoku. As you can tell by the runtime, this one is quite the challenge.

Get some Goldeneye music into your ears

How good was Goldeneye? Wouldn't mind playing this again someday.

Halo Infinite LASO compilation

I can't wait to tackle this challenge.

Look at this elephant make a joke!

This elephant pretends to eat a woman’s hat… but then gives it back 😭😂

pic.twitter.com/OV0ZN8wC0F — FunnySupply (@FunnySupply) December 13, 2021

Elephants are so clever.

Who would you like to see play Commander Shepard?

I'm not sure why Henry Cavil wants to play Commander Shepard. He doesn't look anything like her. — Leana (@TilFolkvang) December 14, 2021

Because Leana is right.

Humanity flew something into the sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe plunged deep into the Sun's corona & passed directly through streamers of solar plasma. The view out the window was...staggering. https://t.co/LLy8fB2dmZ pic.twitter.com/4fWkHIgmlA — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) December 15, 2021

How incredible is this? The fact it didn't get burned up instantly is mind-blowing.

How good is having a mentor?

She's not on Twitter, but I have an amazing mentor at work.



I've been having a hard time lately (lots of things). In our 1:1, I basically sat there and cried, and she just was like: You're amazing, stop doubting yourself.



I just appreciate her so much. That's the tweet. <3 pic.twitter.com/peY2LSUHlQ — Rachel Levine (@RaraBagel) December 15, 2021

Gotta love the encouragement.

So many companies are jumping on the NFT bandwagon

It’s crazy to watch all these big companies be like “damn, everyone really hates this NFT stuff… … ANYWAY, Mario’s moustache is now a digital coin and Luigi is a monkey smoking weed” — Rory Powers (@roryhaspowers) December 16, 2021

What do you think of NFTs?

Foggy streets can only mean one thing

the urge to say “silent hill vibes” whenever it’s foggy — Oriana Nichelle (@OrianaNichelle) December 15, 2021

We all think it.

