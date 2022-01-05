New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 5, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's episode, Simon tackles an extremely devious sudoku. As you can tell by the runtime, this one is quite the challenge.

Get some Goldeneye music into your ears

How good was Goldeneye? Wouldn't mind playing this again someday.

Halo Infinite LASO compilation

I can't wait to tackle this challenge.

Look at this elephant make a joke!

Elephants are so clever.

Who would you like to see play Commander Shepard?

Because Leana is right.

Humanity flew something into the sun

How incredible is this? The fact it didn't get burned up instantly is mind-blowing.

How good is having a mentor?

Gotta love the encouragement.

So many companies are jumping on the NFT bandwagon

What do you think of NFTs?

Foggy streets can only mean one thing

We all think it.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! Do you like looking at cute animals? Then head on over to Shackpets! With Shackpets, you can vote on which pet you think it cuter and even upload photos of your own adorable critter and challenge others pets to see which one the community thinks is the cutest.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

