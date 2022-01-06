CES 2022: All product reveals, news, keynotes & announcements Here's everything that was announced at this year's CES event.

CES is an annual trade show in which the biggest names in tech show off their upcoming products and services. It’s where we usually see the latest advancements in virtual reality, AI, electric vehicles, and more. This year’s show was no different. Despite being a lighter show due to the pandemic, there was a lot revealed during CES 2022, so let’s jump into it.

Nvidia

Nvidia is a staple of CES and had a lot to show off during its presentation this year

GeForce RTX 3050

Nvidia unveiled even more additions to its premier GPU lineup, including the RTX 3050 card.

New Laptops

Nvidia already has a line of laptops powered by the 30 Series graphics cards, and now they’re adding more with the 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti variants.

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia’s most powerful GPU got an upgrade at CES with the announcement of the 3090 Ti, which packs more Teraflops than your brain can fathom.

Samsung

Another major player in tech, Samsung planted its flag in the gaming world with a big announcement at CES 2022.

Samsung Gaming Hub

This “game streaming discovery platform” is looking to serve as a bridge between different gaming hardware and software. Corporate President Won-Jin Lee spoke provided a statement about the announcement. “We know that gaming continues to increase in popularity for our customers and we have bridged the gap between our Smart TV leadership and advanced gaming software to create an easier way for people to enjoy the games they love, faster. We developed the Samsung Gaming Hub with our incredible content partners to benefit all gamers, and we plan to continue our collaboration to grow the ecosystem.”

Razer

Razer has long been a CES mainstay and that remained true with this year’s conference. Razer had a host of products and collaborations that it revealed during CES 2022.

New Blade laptops

Razer revealed three new laptop models in the Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15, and Razer Blade 17. These laptops ship with Windows 11 and feature the latest Nvidia GPUs up to the 3080 Ti.

Enki Pro Hypersense Chair

Razer has collaborated with D-Box to create a gaming chair with haptic feedback. This chair looks to offer “authentic, lifelike feedback when gaming.”

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

Razer also unveiled a collaboration with Fossil for a new smartwatch. The watch has Razer faces, and can be used in both analog and digital mode.

La Vitre

La Vitre is a new product that hopes to transform video chatting by giving the next best thing to portals or teleportation. The La Vitre is a mirror-like display that stands the height of a person and allows full-body broadcasting/video chatting, making it feel as if you were standing beside someone that’s not there.

NexT

A new program that will allow eyewear manufacturers to integrate AR technology into their products. “Mass adoption of AR relies on discrete integration. Consumers aren’t prepared to put on superhero helmets, but they definitely do want eyewear that helps them to see and do their activity better.”

XGIMI

XGIMI showed off one of the more ambitious projects at CES 2022 when it revealed the Aura, a 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector. The device can apparently produce 4K images on screens as large as 150 inches.

Those are all of the biggest announcements out of CES 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll continue to update it with the latest product and service reveals from the event.