Halo Infinite is an exciting new installment in the arena shooter franchise, bringing about a delicate blend of modern elements with all of the classic Halo staples fully in-tact. As players participate in online matches, they’ll likely want to take a look back at some of their standout performances. Whether it be a skillful performance in Ranked arenas or a hilarious moment in Big Team Battle, it’s important to know how to go back and view previous games. Let’s take a look at how you can save replays in Halo Infinite so that you can accomplish just that.

How to save replays - Halo Infinite

To save a replay in Halo Infinite, head to the Community tab from the Main Menu. From there, select Theater. In the Theater, you can view your most recent matches. Simply click any game listed and press Watch. The game will load up and you can watch the entire match from beginning to end from the perspective of any player. You’ll also be able to see a timeline of each death, kill, objective score, and round end.

Replays will expire and disappear from your library after enough time passes. In order to keep a replay permanently, you’ll want to add it to your bookmarks. This can be done by pressing the bookmark button after selecting a clip. You can then visit your bookmarks to see a library of all the match replays you’ve saved. If you’d like to take an extra step of precaution, consider manually recording your match replay and saving it somewhere externally.

That’s how you can save replays in Halo Infinite. It’s an excellent tool, whether you’re using it to study strategy and analyze your performance, or to laugh at some unbelievable in-game moments. For more on Halo Infinite, stick with us here on Shacknews.