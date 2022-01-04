New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 4, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

The new year is off to a cracking start and what better way to continue than to crack some cryptic puzzles! This one looks a bit wild.

Restoring an old keyboard

Look at this beauty. Reminds me of early school days learning how to type.

A nice trolley ride

There is no issue here. No ethical or moral dilemma.

These reload animations are awesome

Ordinary objects seen with an extraordinary imagination.

Today needs more wholesome goodness

Oh to have the life of a kitten!

Always health

As if you wouldn't give yourself a little bit more survivability.

Cute cat drawing

This artist is so talented.

Something to consider

Might hang this on my wall.

Honesty is the best policy

Ever had something like this happen to you?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's been warm and humid here, which makes Rad a sleepy cat. Want to see more cute photos of pets? You should check out Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola