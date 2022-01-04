Evening Reading - January 4, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Tesla opens showroom in Xinjiang Uyghur region despite widespread reports of human rights violations
- AMD Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors announced, launching in 2022 laptops
- NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU offers budget entry to Ampere architecture this January
- Nvidia reveals RTX 3090 Ti GPU at CES 2022
- Ford set to double F-150 Lightning EV pickup production by 2023
- Riot Games agrees to $100 million settlement in gender descrimination lawsuit
- PS Plus January 2022 games include Persona 5 Strikers & Deep Rock Galactic
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition headlines Xbox Game Pass January offerings
- Year of the Games: 2021
- Shacknews Hall of Fame
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
The new year is off to a cracking start and what better way to continue than to crack some cryptic puzzles! This one looks a bit wild.
Restoring an old keyboard
Look at this beauty. Reminds me of early school days learning how to type.
A nice trolley ride
December 13, 2021
There is no issue here. No ethical or moral dilemma.
These reload animations are awesome
Hey y’all! I compiled my best and favorite reloads! No robot voice and now widescreen format! Enjoy!! :) pic.twitter.com/fG5Y2zf0YA— Karl (@kommanderkarl) December 14, 2021
Ordinary objects seen with an extraordinary imagination.
Today needs more wholesome goodness
December 14, 2021
Oh to have the life of a kitten!
Always health
souls guy who doesn't "waste" levels on health and gets upset when everything one shots them later— Make Up A Souls Guy (@MakeSouls) December 14, 2021
As if you wouldn't give yourself a little bit more survivability.
Cute cat drawing
December 14, 2021
This artist is so talented.
Something to consider
H. P. Lovecraft implies the existence of H. P. Livecraft and H. P. Laughcraft— Dr Pessimus Prime, ho ho ho edition (@BigJDubz) December 13, 2021
Might hang this on my wall.
Honesty is the best policy
shout out to the student who emailed to tell me they needed an extension because their edibles were too powerful i haven't stopped laughing since i read your message— jennifer (@jenfronc) December 14, 2021
Ever had something like this happen to you?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
It's been warm and humid here, which makes Rad a sleepy cat. Want to see more cute photos of pets? You should check out Shackpets!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 4, 2022