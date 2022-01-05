Razer Enki Pro HyperSense haptic-enabled chair revealed at CES 2022 Razer's next gaming chair hopes to add a new level of immersion.

With the world the way it is, finding a good chair is essential, whether it's for gaming, streaming, or the office. Razer is ready to blend together luxury, comfort, and immersion with its latest entry into the gaming chair space. On Wednesday, the company revealed the Enki Pro HyperSense, which takes the Enki chair line and adds haptic feedback.

The Enki Pro HyperSense's biggest feature is its bulky base, which houses a haptic motor. The motor comes from D-BOX, the company behind the motion chairs used in movie theaters. This is D-BOX's second gaming chair collaboration, revealed nearly six months after its collaboration with Cooler Master. Like that chair, the Enki Pro HyperSense will offer support with more than 2,200 video game, movies, and music titles, as well as ongoing support with various streaming services, like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

Shacknews had an opportunity to check out the Enki Pro HyperSense earlier this week and the visual is striking at first. The larger-than-average base, as well as the USB cord connecting to the PC and the power cable connecting an electrical outlet, may be off-putting at first. However, the chair won me over after trying it out with both Forza Horizon 5, as well as a few MCU movie trailers. It should be noted that many of the games will need to be started through a separate desktop app and some updates may be required for newer titles as time goes on.

The Enki Pro HyperSense's motorized base up close

Beyond the haptics, the chair itself feels exceptionally comfortable. It features a 22" seat base, ideal for long work-from-home or marathon gaming sessions, along with a 100-degree shoulder arch design and a built-in lumbar arch. Of course, this being a Razer product, look for Chroma RGB support along the headrest.

There's no timetable for when Razer's Enki Pro HyperSense chair will be available, nor is there an estimated price point available. We'll keep an eye out for this item here at Shacknews, so stay tuned for the latest updates. We'll have more news on this year's Consumer Electronics Show over the course of the week, so follow our CES 2022 tag for any fresh news and reveals.