Destiny 2 Season 16 release date

The start date of Season 16 marks a turning point in Destiny 2 as players tackle a new threat: Savathun.
Sam Chandler
Destiny 2 Season 16 is right around the corner and players want to know the release date. More than that, players need to know the Season 16 start date and time. With these bits of information, you’ll be able to better plan your gaming sessions and hopefully hit a good Power level before the raid inevitably drops.

Destiny 2 Season 16 release date & start time

Destiny 2 Season 16 release date is February 22, 2022. As for the Season 16 start time, players can likely expect it to occur at the weekly reset time which is 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Now, this time may change depending on how long it takes Bungie to get the servers back up and running after the maintenance window.

destiny 2 season 16 release date start time
Destiny 2 Season 16 is set to release on February 22, 2022.

For those keeping tabs, Season 16 is officially the start of Destiny 2 Year 5 (despite it being a few months after the actual release date anniversary). Season 16 is also the start of The Witch Queen, which will likely include its own seasonal name – as is the pattern for previous major DLC releases. 

A look at our Destiny 2 All Seasons guide will show you that each major expansion (Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light) also includes its own Season, Season of the Outlaw, Season of the Undying, and Season of the Hunt, respectively. Right now, the season that comes with The Witch Queen is currently unknown, though we’re likely going to find out its name before launch.

The release of Season 16 in Destiny 2 will also likely usher in a new max level and Power cap to chase. As with all previous Seasons, this Power level will have a hard cap where Pinnacle drops max-out, but more Power can be attained via the Season’s Artifact.

As we approach the release date of Destiny 2 Season 16, which is at the launch of the Witch Queen on February 22, be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews. We’ll be covering everything about the new Season, and storing it all in our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide – your comprehensive guide for all things Destiny.

