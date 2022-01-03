Evening Reading - January 3, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's a new year, which means a whole lot more sudokus to solve!

Dunkey has some thoughts on video game acting

There is certainly a gulf when it comes to the quality of acting in games.

Investigating a Halo mystery

There are some Halo Infinite story spoilers, so don't go watching unless you've completed the campaign! Or, if you don't care.

Check out Rodney's incredible skills

If Anxiety was a piano song it would sound like this. 🎹 pic.twitter.com/8xTXqSeny5 — Rodney Conyers, Jr (@rodneyconyersjr) January 3, 2022

My man's got talent.

It's that time of the year again

Time to put on your boots because it's work o' clock!

Oh, I love this song

I love it when Phil Collins trends because I get to post this gem:



(Volume up) pic.twitter.com/vXsjPRxtDM — Kaj-Erik Eriksen®️ (@KajEriksen) January 2, 2022

The kid goes out of its way to smack into some bins.

Is this what you looked like over the Christmas break?

pic.twitter.com/JaCkcmfePU — Things I wanted to say but never did (@thingsiwantlol) January 3, 2022

I hope you got plenty of rest.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/vaxNcSTMfa — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) January 3, 2022

In this episode, Bobby keeps a queen ant in his room and winds up doing its bidding.

Seinfeld, but it's set today

Seinfeld Today: Elaine spends six hours in a testing line, Jerry finds his new girlfriend less attractive with a mask off, George attends an anti-vax rally so he can get "super-immunity," and Kramer hoards rapid tests. — Andy Zou (@YoAndyZou) January 1, 2022

It's probably the perfect time for another Seinfeld-like TV show.

