Evening Reading - January 3, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's a new year, which means a whole lot more sudokus to solve!

Dunkey has some thoughts on video game acting

There is certainly a gulf when it comes to the quality of acting in games.

Investigating a Halo mystery

There are some Halo Infinite story spoilers, so don't go watching unless you've completed the campaign! Or, if you don't care.

Check out Rodney's incredible skills

My man's got talent.

It's that time of the year again

Time to put on your boots because it's work o' clock!

Oh, I love this song

The kid goes out of its way to smack into some bins.

Is this what you looked like over the Christmas break?

I hope you got plenty of rest.

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Bobby keeps a queen ant in his room and winds up doing its bidding.

Seinfeld, but it's set today

It's probably the perfect time for another Seinfeld-like TV show.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is a photo of Rad to brighten your night and welcome you into a new year full of good things!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola