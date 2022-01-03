Evening Reading - January 3, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Year of the Games: 2021
- Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2021
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2021 - Deathloop
- Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2021
- Shacknews Hall of Fame
- Unraveling the mystery behind Diablo's multiple release dates
- GameStop (GME) NFT marketplace website updated with creator application form
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's a new year, which means a whole lot more sudokus to solve!
Dunkey has some thoughts on video game acting
There is certainly a gulf when it comes to the quality of acting in games.
Investigating a Halo mystery
There are some Halo Infinite story spoilers, so don't go watching unless you've completed the campaign! Or, if you don't care.
Check out Rodney's incredible skills
If Anxiety was a piano song it would sound like this. 🎹 pic.twitter.com/8xTXqSeny5— Rodney Conyers, Jr (@rodneyconyersjr) January 3, 2022
My man's got talent.
It's that time of the year again
January 3, 2022
Time to put on your boots because it's work o' clock!
Oh, I love this song
I love it when Phil Collins trends because I get to post this gem:— Kaj-Erik Eriksen®️ (@KajEriksen) January 2, 2022
(Volume up) pic.twitter.com/vXsjPRxtDM
The kid goes out of its way to smack into some bins.
Is this what you looked like over the Christmas break?
January 3, 2022
I hope you got plenty of rest.
King of the Hill screens
January 3, 2022
In this episode, Bobby keeps a queen ant in his room and winds up doing its bidding.
Seinfeld, but it's set today
Seinfeld Today: Elaine spends six hours in a testing line, Jerry finds his new girlfriend less attractive with a mask off, George attends an anti-vax rally so he can get "super-immunity," and Kramer hoards rapid tests.— Andy Zou (@YoAndyZou) January 1, 2022
It's probably the perfect time for another Seinfeld-like TV show.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 3, 2022
Twisty Troy. This was from the time period he was in The Void. Here is a slightly altered clip:
http://i.imgur.com/0hyqyDY.gif
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2oO3G3u4I0
AGT audition, there is other clips of later episodes from that year
I have to say "Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2021" video is really amazing and just makes me feel good + https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :) .
Good stuff!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :) . No problemo, glad to!
