Evening Reading - December 17, 2021

The Shacknews staff is taking off for the rest of 2021, but not without tonight's edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews! We've hit the end of the year and the only thing left to do is send you all off with some Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Triangle Strategy promises to be one of the most anticipated games of early 2022 and it looks like Square Enix has the hype train on track.

If you want these shoes, look up your nearest Adidas shop, because lord knows that if you try and get these online, the scalpers will beat you to them every time.

New holiday content for one of the best indie games of the year!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

End of an era

Kit and Krysta have been doing their thing for Nintendo for years and it's hard to imagine the Nintendo YouTube channel without Nintendo Minute. Best of luck to them on whatever's next.

Get well soon!

We love you, Marc! Get well soon!

He is Groot!

Who knew such a beautifully twisted mind could bring us something so wholesome?

Final Fantasy X turns 20!

Happy 20th to Final Fantasy X! Now roll the clip!

Leon's getting laaaaargerrrrrr!

Resident NOM NOM NOM!

Thanks for all the fish!

Thank you and best fishes!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I'm writing this before tonight's AEW Rampage, but before watching Eddie Kingston take on Daniel Garcia, 2point0, and The Acclaimed, let's watch him take on Streets of Rage 4.

Tonight in video game music

We bring things down to end this year, as GameChops looks back at the best Lo-Fi covers of the year.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the third weekend of December. You have one week left to shop for Christmas!

Shacknews, that is it for me and the staff! We'll have stuff going up throughout the break, but we're taking the rest of 2021 off! Me, I'll pop in Chatty here and there to give you updates on what YOU voted on for YOUR Game of the Year! As for everything you see here in Evening Reading, join the conversation and jump into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. We will see you in 2022!

