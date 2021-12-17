Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 17: Free Battlefield 2042 Steam weekend

Let's be honest, this hasn't been the best launch for a Battlefield game. It's had… problems. But, hey, don't you wish you could at least get a look at it and try it out without the baggage of actually having to pay for it first? Now you can! Steam has a free weekend for Battlefield 2042, so now you can see for yourself if it's sorted its issues out or if you're going to spend 80% of your time getting your face kicked in by hovercrafts. If nothing else, at least the experience is free!

Elsewhere, the GOG.com Winter Sale has begun! Thousands of DRM-free games are now on sale and that includes The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, which just got added to the GOG.com catalog. You can also check out games like Cyberpunk 2077, Inscryption, Psychonauts 2, The Forgotten City, Stardew Valley, and many more. Blizzard has launched its own holiday sale, offering up deals on Call of Duty: Vanguard, Diablo 2 Resurrected, and Crash Bandicoot 4. The Ubisoft Store has a winter sale up and running, which includes free copies of Rayman Origins. And last, but certainly not least, the Epic Games Store has kicked off its holiday sale, offering a vast chunk of the EGS catalog at a gracious discount. On top of that, Epic Coupons are back, so use it to take some of the thing off that Final Fantasy 7 Remake sticker price or save it for a later sale!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! It's the best of 2021, so select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Iconoclasts, Wild Guns Reloaded, Murder by Numbers, Beautiful Desolation, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, The Big Con, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Valfaris, Neversong, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf Special Edition, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Tangledeep, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Liberated, Fury Unleashed, Secret Government, Toxikk, and Out of Space. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 10 for $24.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Maneater, Mordhau, Endzone: A World Apart, Beyond the Wire, Partisans 1941, The Survivalists, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, 8 Doors, Greak: Memories of Azur, Fling to the Finish, Tohu, and Voidigo. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition and LEGO Batman: The Videogame. Pay more than the average $8.50 to get LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham VR. Pay $10 or more to also receive Batman: Arkham Origins, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition. These activate on Steam, though a VR device is required for Batman: Arkham VR.

Or pay $1 for Among Us and Kingdom: New Lands. Pay more than the average $8.17 to get Kingdom Two Crowns, Generation Zero, and a coupon for 50% off of Kingdom Two Crowds: Norse Lands. Pay $12 or more to also receive Lemnis Gate and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code HELLO22 to save 22% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

