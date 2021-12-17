Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 17: Free Battlefield 2042 Steam weekend

Let's be honest, this hasn't been the best launch for a Battlefield game. It's had… problems. But, hey, don't you wish you could at least get a look at it and try it out without the baggage of actually having to pay for it first? Now you can! Steam has a free weekend for Battlefield 2042, so now you can see for yourself if it's sorted its issues out or if you're going to spend 80% of your time getting your face kicked in by hovercrafts. If nothing else, at least the experience is free!
Elsewhere, the GOG.com Winter Sale has begun! Thousands of DRM-free games are now on sale and that includes The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, which just got added to the GOG.com catalog. You can also check out games like Cyberpunk 2077, Inscryption, Psychonauts 2, The Forgotten City, Stardew Valley, and many more. Blizzard has launched its own holiday sale, offering up deals on Call of Duty: Vanguard, Diablo 2 Resurrected, and Crash Bandicoot 4. The Ubisoft Store has a winter sale up and running, which includes free copies of Rayman Origins. And last, but certainly not least, the Epic Games Store has kicked off its holiday sale, offering a vast chunk of the EGS catalog at a gracious discount. On top of that, Epic Coupons are back, so use it to take some of the thing off that Final Fantasy 7 Remake sticker price or save it for a later sale!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Battle.net Holiday Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $38.99 (35% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER WEEKEND until 12/21)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.95 (40% off)
- More from the Blizzard Battle.net Holiday Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Neon Abyss - FREE until 12/18
- EGS Holiday Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $35.99 (40% off)
- Riders Republic - $38.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $29.99 (25% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $34.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $17.99 (55% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Days Gone - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.79 (67% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $37.49 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Death Stranding - $20.99 (65% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tunche - $13.99 (30% off)
- Road 96 - $15.96 (20% off)
- The Big Con - $7.49 (50% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $18.74 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Grindstone - $13.99 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Disc Room - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- John Wick Hex - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.24 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! It's the best of 2021, so select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Iconoclasts, Wild Guns Reloaded, Murder by Numbers, Beautiful Desolation, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, The Big Con, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Valfaris, Neversong, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf Special Edition, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Tangledeep, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Liberated, Fury Unleashed, Secret Government, Toxikk, and Out of Space. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 10 for $24.99. DRMs vary.
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.99 (64% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $16.19 (73% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.39 (42% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $29.39 (51% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.69 (41% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $12.79 (68% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.79 (86% off)
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Overcooked All You Can Eat [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $16.57 (45% off)
- Hell Let Loose [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- I Am Fish [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $17.63 (29% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $10.37 (59% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.44 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $12.44 (59% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.45 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $7.49 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $17.99 (55% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- The Forgotten City - $18.74 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $37.49 (25% off)
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $30.38 (45% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- CrossCode - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Blade Runner - $7.49 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.49 (25% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $22.53 (54% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $10.49 (65% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $21.99 (45% off)
- Afterparty - $7.99 (60% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $3.74 (75% off)
- Oxenfree - $0.99 (90% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- There are over 3,400 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $25.80 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- GTFO [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.09 (66% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Insurgency [Steam] - $6.00 (60% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $7.20 (76% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $9.44 (84% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Maneater, Mordhau, Endzone: A World Apart, Beyond the Wire, Partisans 1941, The Survivalists, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, 8 Doors, Greak: Memories of Azur, Fling to the Finish, Tohu, and Voidigo. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition and LEGO Batman: The Videogame. Pay more than the average $8.50 to get LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham VR. Pay $10 or more to also receive Batman: Arkham Origins, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition. These activate on Steam, though a VR device is required for Batman: Arkham VR.
Or pay $1 for Among Us and Kingdom: New Lands. Pay more than the average $8.17 to get Kingdom Two Crowns, Generation Zero, and a coupon for 50% off of Kingdom Two Crowds: Norse Lands. Pay $12 or more to also receive Lemnis Gate and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition. These activate on Steam.
- RPG Sale
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- More from the Humble Store's RPG Sale.
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.78 (42% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $16.49 (34% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Battlefield 2042 - $39.99 (33% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code HELLO22 to save 22% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Winter Sale
- Rayman Origins - FREE UNTIL 12/22
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $15.00 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/19)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $19.80 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $54.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Game Awards Sale.
Steam
- Battlefield 2042 - $39.59 (34% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/20 @ 10AM PT)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR Replicant - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $23.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.89 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/19 @ 1PM PT)
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Samurai Gunn 2 [Steam Early Access] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- GTFO - $29.99 (25% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Flipper Bundle (House Flipper w/HGTV & Luxury DLCs + Garden Flipper) - $30.11 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light - $11.99 (60% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- A Total War Saga: TROY - $37.49 (25% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.24 (65% off)
- Drake Hollow - $14.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
