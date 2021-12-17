Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 17: Xbox Countdown Sale

The end of the year is here and the good news is, Shacknews is not heading off into the 2021 night without posting about at least one of the big end-of-year sales. Xbox has kicked off its Countdown Sale that will take players into the new year. The very best of 2021 and everything that came before it is on sale. Also, Battlefield and Call of Duty are on sale, if you're interested in those.

That's it for the Weekend Console Download Deals for 2021! We'll see you next year!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.