Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 17: Xbox Countdown Sale

The end of the year is here and the good news is, Shacknews is not heading off into the 2021 night without posting about at least one of the big end-of-year sales. Xbox has kicked off its Countdown Sale that will take players into the new year. The very best of 2021 and everything that came before it is on sale. Also, Battlefield and Call of Duty are on sale, if you're interested in those.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Escapists 2 - FREE!
- Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition - FREE!
- Trailmakers - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Countdown Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-show Adventure [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Biomutant [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Knockout City [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Gears Tactics [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $22.49 (25% off)
- FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- F1 2021 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (60% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hades [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Lemnis Gate - $13.99 (30% off)
- Lost in Random - $20.09 (33% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (66% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack - $40.19 (33% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Maneater [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Countdown Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- End of Year Deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- NHL 22 X-Factor Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $34.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Pack - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR Required] - $19.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lemnis Gate [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $13.49 (55% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation End of Year Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Godfall Challenger Edition [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mortal Shell - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Actraiser Renaissance - $25.49 (15% off)
- Cruis'n Blast - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version - $38.99 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $20.09 (33% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- King's Bounty 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Legend of Mana - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster - $29.99 (40% off)
- Worms Rumble - $2.99 (80% off)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $5.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $8.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $5.99 (70% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Descenders - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $8.39 (30% off)
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend - $14.99 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
