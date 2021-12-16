New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Evening Reading - December 16, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather daunting sudoku today. It's a bit of a long one, which often means it's devilishly hard!

Creating satisfying videos

The team at Corridor Crew tasks themselves with creating the most satisfying render.

A deep dive into the Halo Infinite campaign

Lots of spoilers in this one here, so tread lightly.

IT Crowd was a brilliant show

I love seeing actors break character. It must be so difficult to make comedies.

Clever candle holder design

Why waste good wax?

The Grunts in Halo Infinite are hilarious

I love seeing them run away.

Autocorrect strikes again

Mad ducks!

TLC is playing mean

Could have used some B-roll, but no, decided to keep it in the shot.

The Elden Ring Network Test was incredible

I can't wait to play that game some more.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday having a nap! I hope it brightens your night. She likes to cover up her eye so she can sleep better.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola