Evening Reading - December 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather daunting sudoku today. It's a bit of a long one, which often means it's devilishly hard!

Creating satisfying videos

The team at Corridor Crew tasks themselves with creating the most satisfying render.

A deep dive into the Halo Infinite campaign

Lots of spoilers in this one here, so tread lightly.

IT Crowd was a brilliant show

I love seeing actors break character. It must be so difficult to make comedies.

Clever candle holder design

This candle holder is made up of a clear tube that collects all the melted wax, and once the candle is fully melted, it automatically creates a new candle by forming a new candle from the melted wax [source, read more: https://t.co/mrpvJSc5eo] pic.twitter.com/YDXyf1JC3J — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 11, 2021

Why waste good wax?

The Grunts in Halo Infinite are hilarious

Grunts in Halo Infinite be like pic.twitter.com/rY32lGUgTk — Mads (@Madsharrell) December 13, 2021

I love seeing them run away.

Autocorrect strikes again

Mad ducks!

TLC is playing mean

TLC so wrong for this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9uoML99AT3 — Make Outside Cheap Again (@A_Pretty_ChemE) December 12, 2021

Could have used some B-roll, but no, decided to keep it in the shot.

The Elden Ring Network Test was incredible

souls guy that thinks elden ring network test deserved game of the year — Make Up A Souls Guy (@MakeSouls) December 12, 2021

I can't wait to play that game some more.

Here's a photo of Wednesday having a nap! I hope it brightens your night. She likes to cover up her eye so she can sleep better.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.