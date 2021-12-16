Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC specs & requirements Here are the specs you'll need to meet in order to run Dying Light 2 Stay Human on your PC.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the upcoming sequel to the post-apocalyptic survival game. Set to arrive in early 2022, the game will be launching on several platforms, including PC. If you want to run Dying Light 2 Stay Human on your PC, you’ll need to meet the game’s specs and system requirements.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC specs & requirements

Here are the PC specs and requirements for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as shared by developer Techland.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC Specs & Requirements Minimum Requirements (Ray-Tracing off) Maximium Requirements (Ray-Tracing off) Minimum Requirements (Ray-Tracing on) Maximum Requirements (Ray-Tracing on) Performance Full-HD 30 FPS Full-HD 60 FPS Full-HD 30 FPS Full-HD 60 FPS Quality Low High Low Ray-Tracing High Ray-Tracing CPU Intel Core i3-9100 AMD Ryzen 3 2300X Intel Core i5-8600K AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel Core i5-8600K AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel i5-8600K AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Video Card Nvidia GeForece GTX 1050Ti AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB AMD RX Vega 56 8GB Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB OS Windows 7 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Available Storeage Space 60 GB HDD 60GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD

These are the specs your PC will need to meet in order to run Dying Light 2 Become Human at different quality levels. While these system requirements are a good baseline, keep in mind that almost every computer setup is a bit different, so you may or may not be able to play the game with certain settings, even if your parts do/don’t align with what’s listed above.

Now that you know the PC specs and requirements for Dying Light 2 Become Human, you’ll be ready to enjoy the game to your system’s full potential when it’s released on February 4, 2022. For more news and updates on Dying Light 2 Become Human, stick with us here on Shacknews.