Here are the specs you'll need to meet in order to run Dying Light 2 Stay Human on your PC.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the upcoming sequel to the post-apocalyptic survival game. Set to arrive in early 2022, the game will be launching on several platforms, including PC. If you want to run Dying Light 2 Stay Human on your PC, you’ll need to meet the game’s specs and system requirements.

Here are the PC specs and requirements for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as shared by developer Techland.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC Specs & Requirements
Minimum Requirements (Ray-Tracing off) Maximium Requirements (Ray-Tracing off) Minimum Requirements (Ray-Tracing on) Maximum Requirements (Ray-Tracing on)
Performance Full-HD 30 FPS Full-HD 60 FPS Full-HD 30 FPS Full-HD 60 FPS
Quality Low High Low Ray-Tracing High Ray-Tracing
CPU

Intel Core i3-9100

AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Video Card

Nvidia GeForece GTX 1050Ti

AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB

AMD RX Vega 56 8GB

 Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB
OS Windows 7 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10
RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB
Available Storeage Space 60 GB HDD 60GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD

These are the specs your PC will need to meet in order to run Dying Light 2 Become Human at different quality levels. While these system requirements are a good baseline, keep in mind that almost every computer setup is a bit different, so you may or may not be able to play the game with certain settings, even if your parts do/don’t align with what’s listed above.

Now that you know the PC specs and requirements for Dying Light 2 Become Human, you’ll be ready to enjoy the game to your system’s full potential when it’s released on February 4, 2022. For more news and updates on Dying Light 2 Become Human, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

