Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC specs & requirements
Here are the specs you'll need to meet in order to run Dying Light 2 Stay Human on your PC.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the upcoming sequel to the post-apocalyptic survival game. Set to arrive in early 2022, the game will be launching on several platforms, including PC. If you want to run Dying Light 2 Stay Human on your PC, you’ll need to meet the game’s specs and system requirements.
Here are the PC specs and requirements for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as shared by developer Techland.
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC Specs & Requirements
|Minimum Requirements (Ray-Tracing off)
|Maximium Requirements (Ray-Tracing off)
|Minimum Requirements (Ray-Tracing on)
|Maximum Requirements (Ray-Tracing on)
|Performance
|Full-HD 30 FPS
|Full-HD 60 FPS
|Full-HD 30 FPS
|Full-HD 60 FPS
|Quality
|Low
|High
|Low Ray-Tracing
|High Ray-Tracing
|CPU
|
Intel Core i3-9100
AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
|
Intel Core i5-8600K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|
Intel Core i5-8600K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|
Intel i5-8600K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|Video Card
|
Nvidia GeForece GTX 1050Ti
AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
|
Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB
AMD RX Vega 56 8GB
|Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB
|Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB
|OS
|Windows 7
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|RAM
|8 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Available Storeage Space
|60 GB HDD
|60GB SSD
|60 GB SSD
|60 GB SSD
These are the specs your PC will need to meet in order to run Dying Light 2 Become Human at different quality levels. While these system requirements are a good baseline, keep in mind that almost every computer setup is a bit different, so you may or may not be able to play the game with certain settings, even if your parts do/don’t align with what’s listed above.
Now that you know the PC specs and requirements for Dying Light 2 Become Human, you’ll be ready to enjoy the game to your system’s full potential when it’s released on February 4, 2022. For more news and updates on Dying Light 2 Become Human, stick with us here on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Dying Light 2 Stay Human PC specs & requirements