Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2021 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 2 Our week of GOTY streams and raising money for Extra Life continues with more exciting games.

It’s Day 2 of Shacknews’ GOTY 2021 and Extra Life livestream! We’re streaming some of our favorite video games of 2021 as we gear up to announce our Shacknews Awards for this year. In addition, we’re raising money for Extra Life in order to lend some help to those in need this Holiday season. Please tune in and join in the festivities with us.

Our livestream continues today, December 15, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Today’s slate features a variety of games, with several members of the Shacknews staff serving as hosts throughout the day. You can get a full rundown with our livestream schedule below.

Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life Livestream Schedule - Wednesday, December 15 Stream Game Host When to Watch Guilty Gear Strive TJ Denzer 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET Pac-Man 99 Shack Staff 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Back 4 Blood Blake Morse + Shack Staff 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET Returnal Donovan Erskine 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Knockout City Shack Staff 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Psychonauts 2 TJ Denzer 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Death's Door Blake Morse 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Asif Khan 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Again, this is all being done to support Extra Life, a charity organization that benefits kids at local hospitals through the wonder of video games. We’re raising money for Children’s Specialized Hospital New Jersey. If you’re feeling generous enough to donate, you can do so through the Shacknews Extra Life account. Just select which member of our team you’d like to Donate to.

That’s what we’ve got going on today for our Shacknews GOTY 2021 and Extra Life livestream. We look forward to hanging out with you!