Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2021 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 2

Our week of GOTY streams and raising money for Extra Life continues with more exciting games.
It’s Day 2 of Shacknews’ GOTY 2021 and Extra Life livestream! We’re streaming some of our favorite video games of 2021 as we gear up to announce our Shacknews Awards for this year. In addition, we’re raising money for Extra Life in order to lend some help to those in need this Holiday season. Please tune in and join in the festivities with us.

Our livestream continues today, December 15, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Today’s slate features a variety of games, with several members of the Shacknews staff serving as hosts throughout the day. You can get a full rundown with our livestream schedule below.

Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life Livestream Schedule - Wednesday, December 15
Stream Game Host When to Watch
Guilty Gear Strive TJ Denzer 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET
Pac-Man 99 Shack Staff 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Back 4 Blood Blake Morse + Shack Staff 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET
Returnal Donovan Erskine 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
Knockout City Shack Staff 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Psychonauts 2 TJ Denzer 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Death's Door Blake Morse 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Asif Khan 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Again, this is all being done to support Extra Life, a charity organization that benefits kids at local hospitals through the wonder of video games. We’re raising money for Children’s Specialized Hospital New Jersey. If you’re feeling generous enough to donate, you can do so through the Shacknews Extra Life account. Just select which member of our team you’d like to Donate to.

That’s what we’ve got going on today for our Shacknews GOTY 2021 and Extra Life livestream. We look forward to hanging out with you!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

