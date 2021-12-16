Watch the Shacknews GOTY 2021 & Extra Life livestream here - Day 3 We're on to our final day of our Shacknews Game of the Year livestream but there's still more time to donate towards Extra Life!

Though the year might be coming to an end, the celebration for games continues! Today is the third and final Shacknews GOTY 2021 livestream where we are also raising money for Extra Life. Come and tune in as we showcase some of our picks for Game of the Year. Take a look at the livestream schedule below.

All the fun begins today, December 16, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Take a gander at the below schedule for what you can expect to see over the course of the day. It all starts with Animal Crossing: New Horizons before shifting into a big session of Mario Party Super Stars. Then we’ll have a big ol’ slog in Halo Infinite as the Shack Staff takes to Big Team Battle to show the world what we’re made of. To wrap the day we’ve got something really special, the Shacknews Hall of Fame Induction.

Shacknews GOTY & Extra Life Livestream Schedule - Thursday, December 16 Stream Game Host When to Watch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Blake Morse 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET Mario Party Super Stars Blake Morse, David L. Craddock, Asif Khan, & TJ Denzer 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Halo Infinite Sam Chandler 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Hall of Fame Induction Shacknews Staff 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

While we love to celebrate video games here at Shacknews, we also love to give a voice to those who need it and to help those who are vulnerable. For this reason, we take this time each year to partner with Extra Life to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. While you’re watching the stream, go over to the Shacknews Extra Life donation page and chip in what you can to help out some kids. Every dollar you donate will directly help someone in need.

It’s been an incredible year for video games, so come and join us as we celebrate our Game of the Year contenders and raise money for Extra Life.