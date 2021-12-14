New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 14, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is quite a unique puzzle. The design is called "pencilmark" and is designed to teach you some sudoku concepts you may have forgotten.

Hunt: Showdown is getting some new DLC

These weapon skins are pretty neat. Hunt remains one of my favorite titles! Have you played it?

Let's learn about coffee grinders!

Hoffmann shows us the differences between various coffee grinders.

Reacting to Dune's CGi

Denis' Dune is incredible. I cannot believe some of the effects and shows they were able to achieve.

Thoughts on NFTs

What do you think? Seems about right.

Color coding babies is weird

Give them a vibrant orange hat.

I want to play this game

This might pop off.

The greatest chew toy

I love Wallace and Gromit.

Nature is beautiful

This little leaf made a perfect circle.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is one of my absolute favorite photos of Wednesday. She loves sitting on her blue cushion.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola