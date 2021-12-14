Evening Reading - December 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This is quite a unique puzzle. The design is called "pencilmark" and is designed to teach you some sudoku concepts you may have forgotten.
Hunt: Showdown is getting some new DLC
These weapon skins are pretty neat. Hunt remains one of my favorite titles! Have you played it?
Let's learn about coffee grinders!
Hoffmann shows us the differences between various coffee grinders.
Reacting to Dune's CGi
Denis' Dune is incredible. I cannot believe some of the effects and shows they were able to achieve.
Thoughts on NFTs
everyone hates NFTs because we all suspected they were stupid and then we were culturally forced to learn about them and they're way stupider than what we even thought— cullen 'swamp trash' crawford (@HelloCullen) December 9, 2021
What do you think? Seems about right.
Color coding babies is weird
Why are all these lefties so obsessed with gender? No one cares, shut up. Now, to put a pink hat on my baby so that strangers know she has a vagina,— Kyle🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) December 11, 2021
Give them a vibrant orange hat.
I want to play this game
Girl wtf is this and where do I find it??? pic.twitter.com/bDXIn49pgn— 🍒 (@1fine_sznn) December 11, 2021
This might pop off.
The greatest chew toy
December 11, 2021
I love Wallace and Gromit.
Nature is beautiful
Winter geometry: the stem of this leaf got stuck in the snow. The wind spun it around over and over, creating a perfect circle pic.twitter.com/aYYWuc7kot— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 11, 2021
This little leaf made a perfect circle.
Here is one of my absolute favorite photos of Wednesday. She loves sitting on her blue cushion.
