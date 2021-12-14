Evening Reading - December 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is quite a unique puzzle. The design is called "pencilmark" and is designed to teach you some sudoku concepts you may have forgotten.

Hunt: Showdown is getting some new DLC

These weapon skins are pretty neat. Hunt remains one of my favorite titles! Have you played it?

Let's learn about coffee grinders!

Hoffmann shows us the differences between various coffee grinders.

Reacting to Dune's CGi

Denis' Dune is incredible. I cannot believe some of the effects and shows they were able to achieve.

Thoughts on NFTs

everyone hates NFTs because we all suspected they were stupid and then we were culturally forced to learn about them and they're way stupider than what we even thought — cullen 'swamp trash' crawford (@HelloCullen) December 9, 2021

What do you think? Seems about right.

Color coding babies is weird

Why are all these lefties so obsessed with gender? No one cares, shut up. Now, to put a pink hat on my baby so that strangers know she has a vagina, — Kyle🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) December 11, 2021

Give them a vibrant orange hat.

I want to play this game

Girl wtf is this and where do I find it??? pic.twitter.com/bDXIn49pgn — 🍒 (@1fine_sznn) December 11, 2021

This might pop off.

The greatest chew toy

I love Wallace and Gromit.

Nature is beautiful

Winter geometry: the stem of this leaf got stuck in the snow. The wind spun it around over and over, creating a perfect circle pic.twitter.com/aYYWuc7kot — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 11, 2021

This little leaf made a perfect circle.

Here is one of my absolute favorite photos of Wednesday. She loves sitting on her blue cushion.

