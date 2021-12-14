Halo Infinite adds new Multiplayer playlists and challenge adjustments 343 Industries fulfilled some major fan requests with the latest Halo Infinite update.

When Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer launched, developer 343 Industries promised that it would be adding new content to keep players engaged. Among the biggest requests from fans were dedicated playlists for Slayer and SWAT. The latest Halo Infinite Multiplayer update offers up some new playlists, as well as another adjustment to weekly challenges.

The latest update for Halo Infinite went live on December 14, 2021. 343 Industries shared details of the update in a blog post to its website. After assessing player feedback and determining what was best for the game’s ecosystem, the following playlists have been added to Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer:

Team Slayer

Free-for-All

Tactical Slayer (SWAT)

Fiesta

The developer says that this is just the beginning of its plans for Multiplayer, and that players can expect more options down the road. “The team continues to work on longer term plans for rotational and core playlists, game modes, and improved matchmaking experiences.”

There’s also some changes to the way challenges work in the game. This includes the removal of several mode and activity-based challenges in favor of more general ones. Many players had complained that challenges tasked them with playing the game in ways that they didn’t like. They’ve also introduced new playlist-specific challenges that are tied to player performance, such as accumulating score, getting kills, and winning games. 343 Industries says that this is just the first step towards “performance-based XP,” which is another major request from players.

Today’s Halo Infinite update also addresses matchmaking issues in both Ranked Arenas and Big Team Battle, specifically surrounding rank disparity between players as well as latency issues for those in low-population areas, respectively. For more on what’s happening in Halo Infinite, stick with us here on Shacknews.