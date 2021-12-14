Stan Lee superhero NFT announced, backlash ensues Orange Comet announced a Chakra the Invincible NFT through Stan Lee's Twitter account and the internet was not happy.

NFTs are still a pretty fresh concept and one that not many care for. Many have argued the merit (or lack thereof) of NFTs, and it’s typically controversial when popular franchises or celebrities dip their toe into the world of Blockchain collectibles. Quite the stir was made when Orange Comet took to Stan Lee’s Twitter account in order to announce an NFT based on a character created by the entertainment icon.

It was on December 14 that the Twitter account of late comic book icon Stan Lee shared the news of an NFT inspired by Chakra The Invincible, an Indian superhero created in collaboration with Lee that debuted back in 2013. “From championing diversity to embracing new tech, Stan was 1 step ahead of the curve. To honor his innovative spirit, Stan's 1st Indian hero, Chakra The Invincible, debuts in his own NFT (digital art) collection” the tweet reads.

From championing diversity to embracing new tech, Stan was 1 step ahead of the curve. To honor his innovative spirit, Stan's 1st Indian hero, Chakra The Invincible, debuts in his own NFT (digital art) collection from 7:30pm PT 12/27-12pm PT 12/29! Sign up: https://t.co/Crub8yo09X pic.twitter.com/p9cQcKxiUI — Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 14, 2021

The tweet very quickly received heaps of backlash for obvious reasons. For one, it feels disingenuous to market an NFT as honoring Stan Lee, through his own Twitter account, when you could make the argument that the creator might not have even endorsed the controversial digital collectibles that are Non-Fungible Tokens. Others have also criticized the move as being an attempt to cash in on the NFT craze by taking advantage of a pop culture figure as beloved as Stan Lee.

Even the Dictionary had to come in to drop some flames on Orange Comet for its move this morning.

The verb 'defile' was first recorded in 1275–1325, and comes from the Old French word 'defouler,' meaning "to trample on, violate." — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 14, 2021

With the outpouring of hate and backlash that the Stan Lee NFTs have received, it will be interesting to see if Orange Comet backtracks and pulls its plans. It’s also unclear how much of a role Stan Lee’s estate had in this decision.