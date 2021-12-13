Evening Reading - December 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon shows off his guitar skills again in this intro. Some people are just so gifted, but let's not ignore the amount of practice that goes in to learning new things. As for today's sudoku, it features some given numbers and killer cages. There's also another constraint to do with circles and invisible areas. It's all rather clever.

Check out this Xbox documentary

Xbox has shared a documentary about the story of Xbox. It's quite an interesting watch, so check it out. And, if you want more Xbox goodness, take a look at David L. Craddock's Long Read, Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture.

Take something bad and make it good

“Please, I want so badly for the good things to happen.”



Sylvia Plath pic.twitter.com/Qrcm8JOQrO — Chadish_Gambino (@springerthings) December 8, 2021

These people are just dancing. Not hurting themselves.

Where are you in your December journey?

december is so bizarre because you really never know where anyone is at with their "fuck it, turning off my brain until next year" journey — rachel syme (@rachsyme) December 8, 2021

There's still more of the month to go. Keep pushing!

This is a funny interview

I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed a talk show clip more pic.twitter.com/gzbfVtfodw — Big D (little y, single l, a, n) (@kcuahd_) December 9, 2021

I love how candid they are.

Why does NFT artwork look this way?

every NFT looks like this pic.twitter.com/N8WqR1K1nZ — Amy (@lolennui) December 8, 2021

It's either this or monkeys.

The Shrouded Ghost does not exist

It's a myth.

Fusion coils are too good

Halo Infinite campaign pic.twitter.com/PD2RDfAtN1 — alyssa mercante (@alyssa_merc) December 9, 2021

I will always use them. Always.

Do you like IKEA's meatballs?

guy who has only been to ikea, walking into his second furniture store: can’t wait to eat the meatballs here — silent nate, holy nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 9, 2021

I've never tried them!

