Evening Reading - December 13, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon shows off his guitar skills again in this intro. Some people are just so gifted, but let's not ignore the amount of practice that goes in to learning new things. As for today's sudoku, it features some given numbers and killer cages. There's also another constraint to do with circles and invisible areas. It's all rather clever.

Check out this Xbox documentary

Xbox has shared a documentary about the story of Xbox. It's quite an interesting watch, so check it out. And, if you want more Xbox goodness, take a look at David L. Craddock's Long Read, Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture.

Take something bad and make it good

These people are just dancing. Not hurting themselves.

Where are you in your December journey?

There's still more of the month to go. Keep pushing!

This is a funny interview

I love how candid they are.

Why does NFT artwork look this way?

It's either this or monkeys.

The Shrouded Ghost does not exist

It's a myth.

Fusion coils are too good

I will always use them. Always.

Do you like IKEA's meatballs?

I've never tried them!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad loafing for you to enjoy. Look! His feet are all tucked in. Such a perfect loaf.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

