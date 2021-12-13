New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 114

Bryan, Rodney, and Phil join forces to provide the dopest esports discussion you'll find anywhere online, plus some scandalous food talk.
Bryan Lefler
1

Good afternoon, readers and/or viewers. As we slide through another Monday, the time comes to reflect on the previous week and weekend of competitive gaming for a live Twitch show we like to call the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Each episode, hosts Bryan Lefler, Phil “EE” Visu, and Rodney Conyers Jr. join forces to smarten up you, the viewer, about all things esports. You can also reliably count on some off-topic food chat. 

In today’s episode, the group dicusses Smash Summit 12, FaZe Clan moving into the world of crypto currency, the passing of CS:GO streamer K1KA, esports at The Game Awards, and much more.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!


Shows like the Wide World of Electronic Sports are made possible by support from viewers like you. We appreciate your support in our efforts and your willingness to invest your valuable free time with our programming. If you would like to support us further, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel. Those with Amazon Prime memberships can link their accounts with Twitch and receive a bonus Twitch subscription to give out each month. If you enjoy our shows and personalities, tossing us that Prime subscription would be greatly appreciated.

Contributing Editor

