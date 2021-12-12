New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 12, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The new web

While I am familiar with some basics of the internet and cryptocurrency, it was extremely illuminating to hear these two people talk about Web 3.0 and what that all means. It's great to hear these policymakers and lawmakers talking about complicated issues and trying to understand them. Hopefully we get to hear more about this as the face of the internet changes.

There's no doubt more footage to be found out there, but this 12 minute slog does a great job at filling in some gaps in my knowledge. How much do you know, or care, about cryptocurrency and all this? I think it's pretty darn interesting.

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this episode, Simon tackles a pretty standard killer cage sudoku, but this time he's a bit drunk after a Christmas lunch. He somehow manages to remain coherent and switched on throughout. 

Elden Ring gets another story trailer

This game continues to look incredible. I cannot wait to get my hands on it. February is going to be a heck of a month of video games.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Disco Elysium artwork

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Learn from their lesson

Romeo and Juliet paid the price.

Careful who you call ugly

They might have an AoE effect.

Halo Infinite's soundtrack is amazing

In fact, the whole game is phenomenal.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Rad's ready for Monday. Are you? I hope your weekend has been fantastic! We're so close to the holiday season now. No matter how you celebrate (or even if you don't), I hope you have a wonderful time.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola