Hasbro design and marketing team talk Ghostbusters Plasma Series

We’re big fans of toys and collectibles here at Shacknews, and almost nobody does those things better than Hasbro. The team’s latest offerings include the Ghostbuster Plasma Series, which features products based on the latest entry in the blockbuster movie franchise. We got in touch with the design and marketing team at Hasbro to learn more about Spengler’s Proton Pack from the Ghostbusters Plasma Series.

Shacknews: First off, I’d like to congratulate the Hasbro team on your successful Haslab campaign. Really excited for you guys to see your hard work in such high demand. So, congratulations!

Hasbro: Thank you!! It has definitely been a huge team effort. The team is made up of Ghostbusters fans so it’s very exciting to be a part of this HasLab project and see the positive reaction to it.

Shacknews: The HasLab Proton Pack attaches to the Plasma Series Spengler’s Neutrona Wand that you released last year with a special connection hose. Will you be able to control the Proton Pack with the same Neutrona Wand? Or, are they 2 different electronics? Does the Wand have any control over the pack at all?

Hasbro: The connection hose that will come with the HasLab Plasma Series Spengler’s Proton Pack will provide power to the Plasma Series Spengler’s Neutrona Wand. Sounds and lights will occur in each item and are independent of each other.

Shacknews: You opted for D-Cells batteries, just curious about the decision. Why not a rechargeable battery pack?

Hasbro: D Cell batteries are more readily accessible to consumers and are easily swapped out when using your Proton Pack for long periods of time.

Shacknews: Until now fans have had to build their own Proton Pack with custom 3D printed or molded parts. Why is now the best time? Has Hasbro considered a full pack build before?

Hasbro: With the excitement of Ghostbusters: Afterlife in the movie theaters, Ghostbusters fans, young and old, are coming together to share their love of this beloved franchise. To celebrate this moment, we knew it was the perfect time to introduce our Plasma Series Spengler’s Proton Pack, so that collectors can enjoy it together. We respect and love our customizing community and wanted to offer something that was able to be enjoyed right out of the box.

Shacknews: Can you go into detail about the Motherboard? How can it be removed? Will it be able to be removed?

Hasbro: The motherboard and components will be assembled using a combination of sonic welded and screwed-together components. Due to the fluid nature of the prototyping process, we are unable to give a definitive answer on the final type of assembly at this time.

Shacknews: With the success of this project, when will we get more Ghostbusters HasLab’s in the future? PKE? Ghost Trap?

Hasbro: All we can say for now is stay tuned and make sure you follow Hasbro Pulse for product reveals and future HasLab updates.

Shacknews: Are you able to make the Cyclotron lights spin super-fast like in Afterlife?

Hasbro: We are thrilled to be able to offer backers of the Plasma Series Spengler’s Proton Pack the option to toggle between two different modes of cyclotron lights: one for the 1984 movie and the other for Afterlife. Our goal is to make this as close to entertainment as possible and we are still currently in development on the electronics.

Shacknews: How many metal components are actually being used on it?

Hasbro: Creating a realistic look and feel is extremely important to the team. We can confirm that there will be metal components on the Plasma Series Spengler’s Proton Pack and we will be able to give more updates to our backers throughout the development process.

Our chat with the Hasbro team was an exclusive insight into the creation of one of its hottest new products. If you want to see more of the Ghostbusters Plasma Series, we actually have an unboxing of character figures up on our YouTube channel.