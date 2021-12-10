Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass in January 2022 Paper Mario was the most recently confirmed N64 game for the newly extended Nintendo Switch Online service.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass hasn’t rolled out in the best of states, but Nintendo is still attempting to follow up on its promise in recent financial reporting to add value to the service. That means as much of a regular flow of new games to the new N64 Online feature as possible. Paper Mario rolled out this month, but Nintendo has already confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie is up next to release on the service in January 2022.

Nintendo announced the addition of Banjo-Kazooie for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass on the Nintendo Twitter on December 10, 2021. Sometime in January, the classic Rare platformer is set to come to the Nintendo 64 Online program attached to the NSO + Expansion Pass. Paper Mario was the most recent addition to the program, and while it feels a bit slow what with Nintendo releasing only one game at a time for the Expansion Pass’s N64 Online, it will at least be the second month in a row that Nintendo is putting another game in there.

Banjo’s on a mission to rescue his sister from the envious wicked witch Gruntilda!



Foil her selfish plan to snatch the beauty from Tooty in Banjo-Kazooie, available to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in January! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/pvPD4aRvwr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2021

Nintendo also had Banjo-Kazooie in its planned Nintendo 64 lineup for the Expansion Pass. Some other titles on that list included Paper Mario (already released), The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, F-Zero X, and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. The reason why we bring up these in particular is that the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass has been rocky, with users complaining of various bugs and issues on the likes of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, and Super Mario 64 in particular. Hopefully, as Nintendo continues to move games into this program, it also fixes up the issues with previous releases, but it remains to be seen.

Nintendo has expressed a commitment to adding value to the Nintendo Switch Online package, including improving upon the services offered and building up past even the Genesis and N64 game offerings of Expansion Pass. Either way, we’ll be seeing Banjo-Kazooie join Paper Mario and the other games on the service in January 2022. Stay tuned for further updates.