Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 10: The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards are all wrapped up and it was a great night for PC gaming. That's because a lot of the best PC games on display last night are now on sale. That includes games like Deathloop, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and the big winner at the Keighleys, It Takes Two. If you're looking for sales, it's a simple matter of picking your favorite storefront: Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, Origin, and the Ubisoft Store all have their own Game Awards sales happening right now. Go on and pick up a great game this weekend.
If you want to get into a military shooter this weekend, you'll have a different sort of choice to make. Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard are both on sale for the first time, so select your favorite and go to war.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Godfall Challenger Edition - FREE until 12/16
- Prison Architect - FREE until 12/16
- The Game Awards Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $41.99 (30% off)
- Riders Republic - $38.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $27.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $34.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/12)
- World War Z Aftermath - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Roguebook - $18.74 (25% off)
- Humankind - $39.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tunche - $14.99 (25% off)
- Road 96 - $15.96 (20% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Grindstone - $13.99 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Disc Room - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Control - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- John Wick Hex - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Game Awards Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! It's the best of 2021, so select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Iconoclasts, Wild Guns Reloaded, Murder by Numbers, Beautiful Desolation, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, The Big Con, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Valfaris, Neversong, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf Special Edition, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Tangledeep, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Liberated, Fury Unleashed, Secret Government, Toxikk, and Out of Space. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 10 for $24.99. DRMs vary.
- Fanatical deals will refresh later today. Watch this space and we'll update it soon.
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Her Story - $4.99 (50% off)
- No Longer Home - $9.74 (35% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $14.83 (70% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Messenger - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $11.99 (40% off)
Green Man Gaming
- The Game Awards Sale
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $29.74 (41% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $14.76 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.84 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Game Awards Sale.
- GTFO [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [UPlay] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $7.20 (76% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Maneater, Mordhau, Endzone: A World Apart, Beyond the Wire, Partisans 1941, The Survivalists, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, 8 Doors, Greak: Memories of Azur, Fling to the Finish, Tohu, and Voidigo. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition and LEGO Batman: The Videogame. Pay more than the average $8.41 to get LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham VR. Pay $10 or more to also receive Batman: Arkham Origins, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition. These activate on Steam, though a VR device is required for Batman: Arkham VR.
Or pay $1 for Among Us and Kingdom: New Lands. Pay more than the average $7.67 to get Kingdom Two Crowns, Generation Zero, and a coupon for 50% off of Kingdom Two Crowds: Norse Lands. Pay $12 or more to also receive Lemnis Gate and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for People Playground. Pay at least $10 to also receive Kerbal Space Program and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Pay more than the average $13.35 to get Besiege and Main Assembly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Space Haven and Universe Sandbox. These activate on Steam.
- The Game Awards
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [UPlay] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $20.08 (33% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [Steam][VR headset required] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Game Awards Sale.
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [UPlay] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Lemnis Gate [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $13.49 (70% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
Origin
- Battlefield 2042 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $24.79 (38% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- FIFA 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
Ubisoft Store
- The Game Awards Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $54.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Game Awards Sale.
Steam
- The Game Awards Sale
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $24.79 (38% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $41.99 (30% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $38.99 (35% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Humankind - $39.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Inscyption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- The Forgotten City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Artful Escape - $14.99 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $19.99 (20% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Messenger - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Game Awards Sale.
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - FREE! (Must claim before 12/14 @ 10AM PT)
- Dying Light - $11.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/13 @ 10AM PT)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $4.79 (76% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/12 @ 1PM PT)
- XCOM 2 - $5.99 (90% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/13 @ 10AM PT)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $35.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous - $6.24 (75% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- A Total War Saga: TROY - $37.49 (25% off)
- Barotrauma [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction - $19.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Ascent - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ryse: Son of Rome - $2.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
