Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 10: The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards are all wrapped up and it was a great night for PC gaming. That's because a lot of the best PC games on display last night are now on sale. That includes games like Deathloop, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and the big winner at the Keighleys, It Takes Two. If you're looking for sales, it's a simple matter of picking your favorite storefront: Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, Origin, and the Ubisoft Store all have their own Game Awards sales happening right now. Go on and pick up a great game this weekend.

If you want to get into a military shooter this weekend, you'll have a different sort of choice to make. Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard are both on sale for the first time, so select your favorite and go to war.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! It's the best of 2021, so select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Iconoclasts, Wild Guns Reloaded, Murder by Numbers, Beautiful Desolation, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, The Big Con, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Valfaris, Neversong, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf Special Edition, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Tangledeep, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Liberated, Fury Unleashed, Secret Government, Toxikk, and Out of Space. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 10 for $24.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Maneater, Mordhau, Endzone: A World Apart, Beyond the Wire, Partisans 1941, The Survivalists, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, 8 Doors, Greak: Memories of Azur, Fling to the Finish, Tohu, and Voidigo. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition and LEGO Batman: The Videogame. Pay more than the average $8.41 to get LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham VR. Pay $10 or more to also receive Batman: Arkham Origins, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition. These activate on Steam, though a VR device is required for Batman: Arkham VR.

Or pay $1 for Among Us and Kingdom: New Lands. Pay more than the average $7.67 to get Kingdom Two Crowns, Generation Zero, and a coupon for 50% off of Kingdom Two Crowds: Norse Lands. Pay $12 or more to also receive Lemnis Gate and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for People Playground. Pay at least $10 to also receive Kerbal Space Program and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Pay more than the average $13.35 to get Besiege and Main Assembly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Space Haven and Universe Sandbox. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

