Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 announced at The Game Awards 2021 A sequel to Warhammer 40000: Space Marine was unveiled during The Game Awards.

During The Game Awards 2021, we got a lot of surprise reveals for upcoming games. One of the night’s biggest surprises was the announcement of Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2, the follow up to one of the most beloved entries in the franchise.

The cinematic trailer for Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 that debuted during the 2021 Game Awards re-introduced players to the fantasy world. We got a look at some of the alien creatures that players will face off with, as well as some of the weapons they’ll wield, including what can only be described as a chainsaw sword. More details about Captain Titus’ latest adventure were shared in the description of the official trailer on YouTube.

The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors, with Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) as the iconic Captain Titus. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.

There is no current release window, but Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 will be a PS5 exclusive title.