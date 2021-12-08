How to fast travel - Halo Infinite Here's how you can fast travel between locations in Halo Infinite's Campaign mode.

The latest chapter in one of gaming’s most iconic franchises has arrived as Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox consoles and PC. Halo Infinite’s Campaign mode features an open world full of fascinating locations to explore. With that in mind, players will want a way to quickly traverse the world and visit areas previously discovered. Let’s look at how you can fast travel in Halo Infinite.

How to fast travel in Halo Infinite

You can fast travel to different locations in Halo Infinite using Forward Operating Bases, also known as FOBs. These bases are controlled by the Banished, but you can take over control by defeating the enemy’s forces. Once you’ve claimed a FOB, it will be available as a fast travel point. There are several FOBs scattered across the map, and you’ll unlock more fast travel points as you claim them from the Banished. FOBs are the only places that you can fast travel to, so you may find yourself still having to travel by foot (or vehicle) to reach specific areas.

Forward Operating Bases are also where players will call in UNSC vehicles and weapons that they’ve unlocked through the Valor upgrade system. FOBs are effectively mini-bases scattered throughout Zeta Halo.

Now that you know how to fast travel in Halo Infinite, you’re ready to quickly navigate the map and save yourself a good deal of time as you progress through the Campaign. If you’re jumping into Halo Infinite and are looking for more helpful insight, Shacknews is your place.