New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

How do Victory Crowns work in Fortnite?

Here's what Victory Crowns do in Fortnite Chapter 3.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and brings a new map and Battle Pass for players to enjoy. Beyond that, there’s a slew of new items and mechanics to shake up the way the game is played. This includes Victory Crowns, a new dynamic to Battle Royale that allows players to earn bonus XP and some exclusive rewards. Let’s dive into exactly how Victory Crowns work in Fortnite Chapter 3.

How do Victory Crowns work in Fortnite Chapter 3?

In Fortnite Chapter 3, Victory Crowns are earned from finishing in first place, or by placing in the top 4 players (or top 4 duos/trios/squads). When starting your next match, there will be a golden crown over your head, and a Victory Crown can be seen in your inventory. Earning kills while in possession of a Victory Crown will net you bonus XP towards your level. However, other players may see the glowing crown effect over your head, and can take you out for bonus XP and the rights to your crown.

Winning a game with a Victory Crown will reward players with the Crowning Achievement Emote. With this Emote, players can show off the number of Victory Crown wins they’ve accumulated over the course of the season. It’s a neat way to flex your dominant performance to other players.

Players with a Victory Crown will have their name highlighted in gold in the activity feed. If you have a Victory Crown but see it as more of a burden, you can get rid of it by going to your inventory and dropping it just as you would ammo or materials.

That’s how Victory Crowns work in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, as explained by Epic Games. Fortnite Chapter 3 brought a lot of surprises, as well as the addition of Spider-Man as a playable character.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola