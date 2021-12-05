Weekend Discussion - December 5, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

A Dune breakdown

Dune was such a phenomenal piece of cinema. While it always sounds pretentious to have a filmmaker state their movie is best experienced in the cinema, I can't help but totally agree. Some movies, especially epics, are undeniably better on a big screen with an incredible sound system. They're not going to look or sound anywhere near as incredible in my home, on my TV. The above video by Emergency Awesome does a great job at analyzing everything we saw in Dune Part 1.

Solving snowflakes

Time to get some science into your eyeballs. This video by Veritasium looks at the almost magical properties of snowflakes and how one man manages to grow and make his own. His understanding of how snowflakes work and grow is unbelievable. The fact that each one is unique is also mind-boggling.

Sudoku time!

What better way to enjoy your Sunday evening than to relax with a little bit of sudoku? Simon tackles yet another unique lookin' sudoku today. This one is based on a riddle. As you can see by the setting, it looks beautiful. Such a clever design.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Mel Brooks with some boss moves

Say yes all the time and then just don't follow through.

Come and ponder the orb

So blue. So much ponder. But wait, more pondering below.

This chart is quite accurate.

Every brother knows that this their responsibility

Brothers will come in your room just to flex in the mirror and touch random things then walk out 😭😂😂😂 — JAYY_ 💅🏾 (@Jaytheofficialx) November 29, 2021

Catch us tapping the top of doorframes too.

Kitty cat is proud of you

You're doing good work.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

