Xur's location and wares for December 3, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 with a bag full of Exotic weapons and armor for you to acquire.

Happy Friday, Guardians. Welcome to the end of another week, which we’ll celebrate by informing you of Xur’s location in Destiny 2 so you can track him down and spend your hard-earned Legendary Shards. Let’s dig in right away.

Xur’s location for December 3, 2021

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn in at the courtyard, turn left and run along the path. When you arrive at the Hangar, turn left again to find Xur up some steps near the edge of the Hangar.

Xur’s wares for December 3, 2021

Below is a list of every Exotic item that Xur is selling this weekend, including the specific stat roll of each item:

The Huckleberry (Submachine Gun)

Raiden Flux (Hunter Chest Armor)

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 13 Strength - 7 Total - 61

An Insurmountable Skullfort (Titan Helmet)

Mobility - 21 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 10 Intellect - 2 Strength - 20 Total - 63

Apotheosis Veil (Warlock Helmet)

Mobility - 12 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 8 Intellect - 13 Strength - 10 Total - 63



If you’re not sure what to buy, we suggest you buy everything you don’t already own, starting with the weapon and the armor piece for the class you primarily play. Once that’s covered, you should buy everything you don’t own, even for the classes you play less or not at all. You never know when you’ll want to fire up a new Guardian and try life as a Warlock, for example. It’s nice to have some Exotic items in the bank if that ever happens.

Even if you own everything, check the stat roll for the items you do own against what Xur is selling. Xur tends to sell well-rolled gear, so he might have something better than you’re currently wearing. You can even buy the Exotic engram from him, which will normally give you an item you don’t own for the class you’re using to visit Xur. However, if you do own everything, the Exotic engram can still give you a well-rolled item that’s better than the roll you currently own.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares for December 3, 2021, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve built that resource up over the last few years, making it one of the best destinations on the internet for guides to being a Guardian.