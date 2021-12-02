New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 2, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle that is packed full of killer cages with an interesting shading constraint.

Shyway teaches you about jumps in Halo Infinite multiplayer maps

There are some neat jumps you can make using the geometry in maps. These are quite nifty and ought to give you a leg up over the competition.

Another fantastic version of this bus meme

Skyrim is everywhere, even in your random memes.

English is a tough language

I love hearing the oddities that people encounter when learning English.

A quick video about EpiPens

This is important information more people should know.

Cat in a box!

These drawings are so cute.

This is such a cool cushion

I think I need some of these. More tiny items made big!

This cat is in training

Gotta get buff for the ultimate naps.

King of the Hill screen

This is a great episode. In it, Bobby become allergic to something and winds up living outside in the dog kennel.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! He loves having a good snooze all curled up.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

