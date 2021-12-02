Evening Reading - December 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle that is packed full of killer cages with an interesting shading constraint.

Shyway teaches you about jumps in Halo Infinite multiplayer maps

There are some neat jumps you can make using the geometry in maps. These are quite nifty and ought to give you a leg up over the competition.

Another fantastic version of this bus meme

Skyrim is everywhere, even in your random memes.

English is a tough language

friend is studying English from the ground up and I have some questions about the textbook pic.twitter.com/su53EMaiTq — Matthew Graham (@mattysino) November 27, 2021

I love hearing the oddities that people encounter when learning English.

A quick video about EpiPens

I needed a quick video to show friends how to use my EpiPen should I ever need it in their presence



I have found it



Important for everyone to watch, pls pic.twitter.com/31j5drr1zx — Becca (@BeccaBeckery) November 26, 2021

This is important information more people should know.

Cat in a box!

These drawings are so cute.

This is such a cool cushion

time for some seasonal decor pic.twitter.com/AuRiPu4KuV — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) November 27, 2021

I think I need some of these. More tiny items made big!

This cat is in training

Eye of the Tiger pic.twitter.com/EwGh4ZGqgi — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) November 27, 2021

Gotta get buff for the ultimate naps.

King of the Hill screen

pic.twitter.com/JEhmpXG4cy — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) November 28, 2021

This is a great episode. In it, Bobby become allergic to something and winds up living outside in the dog kennel.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! He loves having a good snooze all curled up.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.