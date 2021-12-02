Hood: Outlaws and Legends Season 2: Yule adds Gold Rush game mode The latest season of Hood: Outlaws and Legends is live now with new cosmetics and content.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends launched earlier this year and brought a unique multiplayer design to the table, with players facing off in a PvPvE format. Since its release, developer Sumo Digital has continued to put more content into the game to keep players busy. Hood: Outlaws and Legends Season 2: Yule has kicked off, and with it comes a new Battle Pass, as well as the Gold Rush game mode.

The second season of Hood: Outlaws and Legends began today, and the developer celebrated the occasion with a new trailer to the game’s YouTube channel. In Season 2: Yule, players can enjoy a brand new way to play Hood with the Gold Rush game mode. This mode maintains the game’s signature asynchronous format, but with some interesting new twists.

To win in this PvPvE game mode, a team must bring a certain amount of gold to one of their controlled spawn points before their opponents. But be careful - carrying too much gold will weigh you down, making you run slower, so make sure to secure it regularly. With several treasures to steal, hidden gold stashes, and stealing from rival Outlaws, this mode blows open the doors of possibility, viable strategies, and surprise epic moments.

In addition to a new mode, Season 2: Yule also brings a new Battle Pass to Hood: Outlaws and Legends. The new Battle Pass features a slew of cosmetic items, including outfits, banners, and weapon skins. Players can progress through the 100 tiers of the Battle Pass by completing heists.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends Season 2: Yule is live now and is one of the biggest post-launch content drops for the heist-centric multiplayer game. If you’ve considered picking the game up, we were pretty big fans of it in our Shacknews review.