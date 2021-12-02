The Rock teases a potential Fortnite role Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson might be the voice of The Foundation in Fortnite.

The Seven are a mysterious group of beings in Fortnite that first appeared in the Battle Royale game all the way back in 2018. Since then, we’ve met a couple more members of this otherworldly group, with The Foundation being the latest. Fortnite Chapter 2 is set to come to a conclusion soon with the “The End” event, and now one of Hollywood’s biggest stars is teasing a role in the game. Dwayne “The Rock '' Johnson has seemingly teased that he will be playing The Foundation in the next Fortnite event.

Dwayne Johnson took to his Twitter account in the evening hours of December 1, 2021 to share a video promoting his energy drink, ZOA Energy. He opens his branded mini fridge to grab a cold beverage and low and behold, there’s a massive helmet sitting on the shelf. Not just any helmet, but one identical to the helmet worn by The Foundation, as seen in previous in-game events. The Rock doesn’t acknowledge the helmet at all, but it’s pretty hard to miss at the 23-second mark of the Twitter video.

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!!! #ifyouknowyouknow 🦾 pic.twitter.com/admN7U9QKt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

If you needed more convincing, Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard retweeted Johnson’s post. The Foundation is a member of The Seven and first appeared during the Zero Crisis Finale event at the conclusion of Chapter 2 Season 6. It stands to reason that the character will appear in some capacity during “The End,” which will close out Chapter 2 and introduce Chapter 3.

Fortnite has used voice actors for some of its bigger characters in past events, and Dwayne Jonhson would certainly be the biggest talent acquisition for the game thus far. Interestingly enough, The Foundation is not currently available as an unlockable outfit in Fortnite, but perhaps that could change with the introduction of Chapter 3. For more on the ongoing story of Fortnite, stick with Shacknews.