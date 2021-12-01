Evening Reading - December 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a regular sudoku today. However, this puzzle has managed to stump an auto-solver. How will he solve it?
How a bike works
I bet you haven't actually thought about how a bike works.
Two cute kitties
Oh! Tall pic.twitter.com/9sz0R1xFZj— the Cagle Cats (@CagleCats) November 26, 2021
They're up so high on that chair!
Cube walls are awesome
glass wall cubes are coming back in a big way, you heard it here first pic.twitter.com/3gbMeKgIz6— Handsome B. Charming (@Richard57941301) November 24, 2021
Reminds me of buildings and such I'd see in the '90s.
Disco Elysium fan art
Good morning, detectives#DiscoElysium pic.twitter.com/o0CtOMaZeL— MLarty (@mlarty_art) November 26, 2021
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
A quality meme
Doing some reading on this Omicron variant pic.twitter.com/rChP8NjPuF— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) November 27, 2021
The only incorrect thing about this meme is that Godzilla is sometimes helpful. Right? Fights other monsters and such.
Halo Infinite multiplayer is something special
That's it, I'm calling it.— Blackbeard (@Blackbeard) November 27, 2021
Game of the Year. pic.twitter.com/MIvId3tYlR
The Repulsor is such a cool bit of equipment.
Meme crossovers!
November 26, 2021
That sicko meme is great and it works so well here.
My computer is where all my mates hang out
November 26, 2021
Look at that little cutie.
