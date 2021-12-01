Evening Reading - December 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a regular sudoku today. However, this puzzle has managed to stump an auto-solver. How will he solve it?

How a bike works

I bet you haven't actually thought about how a bike works.

Two cute kitties

They're up so high on that chair!

Cube walls are awesome

glass wall cubes are coming back in a big way, you heard it here first pic.twitter.com/3gbMeKgIz6 — Handsome B. Charming (@Richard57941301) November 24, 2021

Reminds me of buildings and such I'd see in the '90s.

Disco Elysium fan art

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

A quality meme

Doing some reading on this Omicron variant pic.twitter.com/rChP8NjPuF — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) November 27, 2021

The only incorrect thing about this meme is that Godzilla is sometimes helpful. Right? Fights other monsters and such.

Halo Infinite multiplayer is something special

That's it, I'm calling it.



Game of the Year. pic.twitter.com/MIvId3tYlR — Blackbeard (@Blackbeard) November 27, 2021

The Repulsor is such a cool bit of equipment.

Meme crossovers!

That sicko meme is great and it works so well here.

My computer is where all my mates hang out

Look at that little cutie.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Wednesday! It's also Wednesday today. I hope you're having a great week so far. We're on the slide toward the weekend now.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.