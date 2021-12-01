New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Stardust - Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best ways to earn Stardust in Pokemon Go.
Donovan Erskine
Pokemon Go is a lot different from the traditional Pokemon experience in a number of ways. One of the biggest differences is the implementation of resources like Stardust, which is used to perform trades and strengthen Pokemon. It’s one of the most deserted items in the entire game, so let’s look at how you can get more Stardust in Pokemon Go.

How to get Stardust in Pokemon Go

Stardust is primarily obtained by catching Pokemon. Players are awarded a sum of Stardust for every Pokemon they catch, with several factors determining just how much they earn. A Pokemon’s strength and the weather conditions are the two key influences on how much Stardust will be rewarded. Players will also receive 1,800 Stardust for the first catch every day. What’s more, a player will earn 9,000 Stardust if they catch a Pokemon for 7 consecutive days.

Another key way to acquire Stardust in Pokemon Go is through doing Raids. The completion of a Raid grants players with 1,000 Stardust. Depending on your location, players can grind Raids to earn themselves a ton of Stardust. When players hatch eggs, they will be given a quantity of Stardust depending on what type of egg they hatch.

One of the biggest ways to get Stardust in Pokemon Go is by defeating Rocket Boss Giovanni. He’s a tough battle, but defeating him will reward the player with 5,000 Stardust. Defeating other Rocket Leaders will grant players with 1,000 Stardust. There are also some simple ways to earn smaller amounts of Stardust, such as feeding berries to the Pokemon at Gyms (30 Stardust) or by opening Gifts (100, 200, or 300, Stardust).

That’s how you can get Stardust in Pokemon Go. It’s one of the most valuable resources in the game, so it’s good to prioritize when you can. For more on Pokemon Go, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

