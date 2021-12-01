How to get Stardust - Pokemon Go Here are some of the best ways to earn Stardust in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go is a lot different from the traditional Pokemon experience in a number of ways. One of the biggest differences is the implementation of resources like Stardust, which is used to perform trades and strengthen Pokemon. It’s one of the most deserted items in the entire game, so let’s look at how you can get more Stardust in Pokemon Go.

How to get Stardust in Pokemon Go

Stardust is primarily obtained by catching Pokemon. Players are awarded a sum of Stardust for every Pokemon they catch, with several factors determining just how much they earn. A Pokemon’s strength and the weather conditions are the two key influences on how much Stardust will be rewarded. Players will also receive 1,800 Stardust for the first catch every day. What’s more, a player will earn 9,000 Stardust if they catch a Pokemon for 7 consecutive days.

Another key way to acquire Stardust in Pokemon Go is through doing Raids. The completion of a Raid grants players with 1,000 Stardust. Depending on your location, players can grind Raids to earn themselves a ton of Stardust. When players hatch eggs, they will be given a quantity of Stardust depending on what type of egg they hatch.

One of the biggest ways to get Stardust in Pokemon Go is by defeating Rocket Boss Giovanni. He’s a tough battle, but defeating him will reward the player with 5,000 Stardust. Defeating other Rocket Leaders will grant players with 1,000 Stardust. There are also some simple ways to earn smaller amounts of Stardust, such as feeding berries to the Pokemon at Gyms (30 Stardust) or by opening Gifts (100, 200, or 300, Stardust).

That’s how you can get Stardust in Pokemon Go. It’s one of the most valuable resources in the game, so it’s good to prioritize when you can. For more on Pokemon Go, stick with us here on Shacknews.