How to rank up the Battle Pass fast - Halo Infinite

Ranking up the Battle Pass in Halo Infinite earns players a bounty of rewards. The one problem is that ranking up can feel quite slow. For those that want to rank up fast, there are a couple of things you should consider as you’re playing Halo Infinite’s multiplayer and tracking your Battle Pass progress.

How to rank up fast – Battle Pass

With 100 ranks to move through in the Battle Pass in Halo Infinite, there’s plenty to focus on as you’re playing multiplayer. Ranking up fast, though, is something that will require a bit more effort and attention, as Halo Infinite’s system is based on challenges and games played as opposed to performance (your performance matters when you’re trying to increase your Halo Infinite Rank for Ranked Arena).

The Battle Pass features 100 Ranks for players to move through.

In saying all that, here is what earns you XP so you can rank-up the Battle Pass:

Completing matches

Finishing Challenges

A recent change to Halo Infinite has made it so that finishing a match rewards significantly more XP for the first six games. Previously, each game would reward you with 50 XP, now the first six games each day will earn you a total of 1,000 XP – enough for one rank. Here’s the XP breakdown:

1st Game: 300 XP

2nd Game: 200 XP

3rd Game: 200 XP

4th Game: 100 XP

5th Game: 100 XP

6th Game: 100 XP

7th+ Game: 50 XP

Once you hit your sixth game for the day, each game thereafter will only reward 50 XP. This is a stop-gap solution for a more permanent fix. To take full advantage of this, make sure you’re logging in each day and playing at least six matches.

As for the Challenges, there is a set number of Weekly Challenges that will reward you with a lump sum of XP. Finish all the Challenges each week and you’ll find you’re able to fly through a lot of the ranks. Those with the Premium Battle Pass will have one additional Challenge active, instead of the normal three. If a Challenge is too tough, you can use a Challenge Swap to cycle it with a different one.

Outside of matches and Challenges, you can also use Boosts to increase your XP earnings. There is a Double XP Boost that lasts for one hour. As the name suggests, this doubles the amount of XP you earn. Pop this before starting your play session. There is also an XP Grant that rewards a lump sum of XP. You can also buy ranks for 200 credits, which is the premium currency.

For those that purchase the Premium Battle Pass, the Battle Pass will not expire at the end of the season. This ensures that you can continue to work at unlocking items you paid for once the season ends and the next one starts.

Ranking up the Battle Pass fast in Halo Infinite is possible, albeit with a bit of work and some focus. Those who buy the Premium version will benefit from spending real-world money, as they earn extra Boosts and will not lose the Battle Pass access at the end of the season. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Halo Infinite page for more coverage and guides.