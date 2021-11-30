New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 30, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Todd Howard talks Starfield with developers Angela Browder and Matt Carofano

This looks to be a new series that peers into the development process of Starfield. It's rather enlightening to hear these developers talk about the philosophy behind creating something like Starfield or how a game like Skyrim evolves. It's encouraging to hear them talk about how Skyrim, despite being 10 years old now, continues to grow thanks to communities that use Bethesda tools. The developers create the stories and experiences and then hand it off to the player to keep the ball rolling.

Your daily dose of... wait... something different!

In this video, Mark explains the process of solving a cryptic crossword.

A great answer to the tricky question of whether you like superhero movies

There's a place for all kinds of movies. Though, I think Skarsgård nails the problem of big companies and their control over distribution. 

It's going to be a wet summer over here in Australia

This person made a grave mistake, though.

Gotta love being encouraged by a stranger

Reverse parallel parking is a useful skill to master.

Cute climbing kitties!

They're so little and adorable!

Another little guy who likes to climb

Look at him enjoying the sunshine!

JSRF is the best

I would very much like another entry in the series.

A great meme format

This is the perfect mash-up.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of baby Rad to brighten your night. It's one of my favorite photos of him!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

