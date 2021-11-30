Evening Reading - November 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Todd Howard talks Starfield with developers Angela Browder and Matt Carofano

This looks to be a new series that peers into the development process of Starfield. It's rather enlightening to hear these developers talk about the philosophy behind creating something like Starfield or how a game like Skyrim evolves. It's encouraging to hear them talk about how Skyrim, despite being 10 years old now, continues to grow thanks to communities that use Bethesda tools. The developers create the stories and experiences and then hand it off to the player to keep the ball rolling.

Your daily dose of... wait... something different!

In this video, Mark explains the process of solving a cryptic crossword.

A great answer to the tricky question of whether you like superhero movies

Stellan Skarsgård giving perhaps the best answer to the ubiquitous "what do you think about superhero movies" question; pic.twitter.com/trVpJiqsBd — Matthew Lucas (@matthew_lucas) November 25, 2021

There's a place for all kinds of movies. Though, I think Skarsgård nails the problem of big companies and their control over distribution.

It's going to be a wet summer over here in Australia

This wet La Niña I’m hearing about…is she single? — Nevena (@nevenaspirovska) November 25, 2021

This person made a grave mistake, though.

Gotta love being encouraged by a stranger

Landed a difficult one handed, reverse parallel park in a tight spot on a busy High St. Looked up and a passerby gave me two very enthusiastic thumbs up. Will carry that joy with me for a LONG time — Nevena (@nevenaspirovska) November 25, 2021

Reverse parallel parking is a useful skill to master.

Cute climbing kitties!

They like to climb! pic.twitter.com/rcd3pGYUA7 — the Cagle Cats (@CagleCats) November 26, 2021

They're so little and adorable!

Another little guy who likes to climb

rt to bless your timeline pic.twitter.com/AMG5rGHuOu — Out of Context Cats 🎄 (@OocCats) November 24, 2021

Look at him enjoying the sunshine!

JSRF is the best

Jet Set Radio / Edge Presents: The Art of Video Games (2007) pic.twitter.com/yiEuscENvD — eccö archive (@3CC0__) November 26, 2021

I would very much like another entry in the series.

A great meme format

This is the perfect mash-up.

