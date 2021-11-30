Evening Reading - November 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Shackpets!
- What would MultiVersus look like with a Smash Ultimate-sized roster?
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 29, 2021
- Hunt: Showdown's community-organized Bayou Bowl III airs this week
- Farming Simulator 22 Year 1 Season Pass info & timeline
- Twitter bans posting of private media without consent
- This Ace Attorney Court Bot turns Twitter threads into court hearings
- Musk warns SpaceX Starship Raptor engine crisis is creating 'risk of bankruptcy'
- GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition Title Update 1.03 patch notes
- Meta ordered to sell Giphy GIF search engine by United Kingdom antitrust authorities
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Todd Howard talks Starfield with developers Angela Browder and Matt Carofano
This looks to be a new series that peers into the development process of Starfield. It's rather enlightening to hear these developers talk about the philosophy behind creating something like Starfield or how a game like Skyrim evolves. It's encouraging to hear them talk about how Skyrim, despite being 10 years old now, continues to grow thanks to communities that use Bethesda tools. The developers create the stories and experiences and then hand it off to the player to keep the ball rolling.
Your daily dose of... wait... something different!
In this video, Mark explains the process of solving a cryptic crossword.
A great answer to the tricky question of whether you like superhero movies
Stellan Skarsgård giving perhaps the best answer to the ubiquitous "what do you think about superhero movies" question; pic.twitter.com/trVpJiqsBd— Matthew Lucas (@matthew_lucas) November 25, 2021
There's a place for all kinds of movies. Though, I think Skarsgård nails the problem of big companies and their control over distribution.
It's going to be a wet summer over here in Australia
This wet La Niña I’m hearing about…is she single?— Nevena (@nevenaspirovska) November 25, 2021
This person made a grave mistake, though.
Gotta love being encouraged by a stranger
Landed a difficult one handed, reverse parallel park in a tight spot on a busy High St. Looked up and a passerby gave me two very enthusiastic thumbs up. Will carry that joy with me for a LONG time— Nevena (@nevenaspirovska) November 25, 2021
Reverse parallel parking is a useful skill to master.
Cute climbing kitties!
They like to climb! pic.twitter.com/rcd3pGYUA7— the Cagle Cats (@CagleCats) November 26, 2021
They're so little and adorable!
Another little guy who likes to climb
rt to bless your timeline pic.twitter.com/AMG5rGHuOu— Out of Context Cats 🎄 (@OocCats) November 24, 2021
Look at him enjoying the sunshine!
JSRF is the best
Jet Set Radio / Edge Presents: The Art of Video Games (2007) pic.twitter.com/yiEuscENvD— eccö archive (@3CC0__) November 26, 2021
I would very much like another entry in the series.
A great meme format
November 25, 2021
This is the perfect mash-up.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of baby Rad to brighten your night. It's one of my favorite photos of him!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 30, 2021