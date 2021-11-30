New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage start and end dates

Here's when Pokemon Go Season of Heritage will start and end.
Donovan Erskine
1

Pokemon Go continues to be one of the biggest branches of the Pokemon franchise, with a constantly-expanding player base and a consistent well of new content for those players to enjoy. Developer Niantic Labs recently announced the next season of the game - Season of Heritage. There is a lot coming to the augmented reality mobile game in the new season, so let’s check the start and end dates for Pokemon Go Season of Heritage.

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage start date

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage will begin on December 1, 2021. When it begins, players will join Professor Willow in exploring a location home to an ancient relic to learn more about the history of the Pokemon world and some powerful creatures that lay dormant. During the season, players will enjoy a bonus of double the Stardust for their first catch of every day. Stardust earned during December will unlock a series of rewards from Blanche, including the Deino Hat Avatar Item.

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage end date

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage will end on February 27, 2022. Leading up to the season’s conclusion, there will be two more Timed Researches, similar to the one for Blanche in December. However, the Timed Research and its featured rewards for January and February will only be available to players who purchase a ticket for Pokemon Go Tour: Japan.

The developers have also revealed that the following Pokemon will be hatching from eggs this season: Poliwag, Bellsprout, Swinub, Meditite, Barboach, Sablu, and Bunnelby.

Pokemon Go Season of Heritage takes place from December 1, 2021, to February 27, 2022. The season’s theme of the past seems to be strongly inspired by the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but no official tie-in has been confirmed. For more on what’s going on in Pokemon Go, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

