How to play with friends - Rocket League Sideswipe Here is how you can play online with friends in Rocket League Sideswipe.

Rocket League Sideswipe is out now and brings the popular vehicular soccer game to mobile devices. This version of Rocket League is quite different from the traditional experience, with a 2D design and a new control scheme. As players dive into the new experience, they’ll likely want to have some friends by their side. Let’s look at how you can play with friends in Rocket League Sideswipe.

To play with friends in Rocket League Sideswipe, select the social icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen. From here, there are two ways to play with friends. Under the Friends tab, you can select and invite a friend to join your game. Under the Request tab, you can accept a game invite from friends. Once you’re in a lobby with a friend, you can ready up and jump into a game.

When you first load up Rocket League Sideswipe, you can choose to either sign in with Epic Games or play offline. You’ll need to log in using your Epic Games account in order to play with friends. When you sign in, your Epic Games friends list will be ported over to the game. Rocket League Sideswipe is its own standalone product from traditional Rocket League, so you’ll only be able to see and play with friends that are also using Rocket League Sideswipe.

That’s how you can play with friends in Rocket League Sideswipe. The game plays much differently from the classic experience, so you’ll want to make sure you have a good understanding of the Rocket League Sideswipe controls before you make your way online.