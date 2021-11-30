Hitman 3 gets Winter Roadmap of content including all recent elusive targets This winter, Hitman 3 will also feature the return of the Holiday Hoarders seasonal event, the Hokkaido Snow Festival, and new community contracts.

The year is almost over and Hitman 3 has had a wonderful wealth of good content to show for it. A solid DLC series, a new collection of elusive targets, and regular community contracts that even included creations from us here at Shacknews have been part of a stellar year of Hitman 3 for IO Interactive. The devs aren’t letting the last month of 2021 run quietly though. There’s a new Winter Roadmap of Hitman 3 content that runs through January 2022 and it includes another shot at every new elusive target that launched this year.

IO Interactive revealed Hitman 3’s Winter Roadmap with a trailer on the Hitman YouTube channel on November 30, 2021. From now into January, there’s a wealth of content to explore both for Hitman 3 owners and those who want to dip their toes in with the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack. For owners of the full game in particular, that includes a second chance at killing this year’s new elusive targets every weekend, but there are also community contracts and returning winter events that everyone gets to enjoy.

You can see the official dates of content for the Hitman 3 Winter Roadmap just below:

November 22 - December 5: Play Dubal For Free (Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack)

November 30: Holiday Hoarders (HITMAN 3 Permanent Seasonal Content)

December 3 - 9: The Ascensionist (HITMAN 3 Elusive Target)

December 10 - 16: The Collector (HITMAN 3 Elusive Target)

December 21 - Urbens Holiday Special Curated Contracts

December 17 - 23: The Iconoclast (HITMAN 3 Elusive Target)

December 24 - 30: The Liability (HITMAN 3 Elusive Target)

December 31 - January 6: The Heartbreaker (HITMAN 3 Elusive Target)

January 3: Hokkaido Snow Festival (HITMAN 3 Permanent Seasonal Content)

January 7 - 13: The Procurers (HITMAN 3 Elusive Target)

January 13: Winter Madness Contracts by Frote7’s Speedrun Community

January 14 - 19: The Rage (HITMAN 3 Elusive Target)

With another chance at each of Hitman 3’s targets, it will be a great opportunity for fans to chase after any that they missed this year. Don’t forget that you can also find Shacknews Community Contracts in the game, as well as a lovely collection of DLC scenarios and unlockable gear in the now-complete Seven Deadly Sins series. Either way, it looks like players will have plenty of fun to look forward to as we look forward to new Hitman 3 content in 2022.