Top 10 Nintendo (NTDOY) shareholders includes DeNA E-commerce and mobile company DeNA began investing in Nintendo back in 2015. They own 1.5 percent of the company, making them the ninth largest shareholder.

Recently, Nintendo released a report on governance within the company in relation to its internal management, ongoing business, and new commitments. Among the information revealed was the breakdown of share control and notable investors in the company. The list of major shareholders included major Japanese mobile portal and e-commerce company DeNA, which began investing in the company in 2015 and now controls a notable 1.5 percent of shares of the company in 2021.

The aforementioned governance report was launched by Nintendo on November 29, 2021, via the company’s investor relations website. There were a few topics of interest among the report’s pages, such as a statement on commitment to “ensuring diversity” among key personnel at the company. However, one detail that also stood out was the rise of share ownership by the DeNA company, which has risen to 1,759,400 total shares. That gives DeNA 1.5 percent ownership of Nintendo overall and makes them the ninth largest shareholder of the company overall.

Since its initial partnership with and investment in Nintendo in 2015, DeNA has grown its share ownership to 1.5 percent of the overall company.

DeNA first began investing in Nintendo in 2015 with the announcement of a business and capital alliance between the two companies. DeNA has since aided Nintendo in a number of mobile endeavors over the years, including Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Mario Kart Tour, and the hugely popular Fire Emblem Heroes. Interestingly, DeNA seemed to have no hand in more recent Nintendo mobile releases like Pikmin Bloom. That said, the company’s resources in mobile and e-commerce development have seemingly continued to be a valuable resource to Nintendo even as the DeNA’s investment in the company has grown over the years.

