Evening Reading - November 29, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
As Monday comes to a close, what better way to unwind than by watching Simon tackle another beautiful sudoku puzzle? In this one, he must construct his own killer cages, as only the sum has been given. Quite an ingenious constraint.
Halo Infinite is going to be so good
Look at this game-changing play. Hold onto the Oddball while the sudden death timer is active, and then throw it off the edge to prevent the other team from doing the same.
Do you know how to use the word "whom"?
[first day as a spelling bee judge]— Kyle🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 25, 2021
Me: your word is "whom"
Contestant: can you use it in a sentence
Me:
Me: probably
Be bold. Throw it out there. See what happens.
Bloodborne's Winter Lanterns are creepy AF
[ #Bloodborne ]— S-Mrry (@bloodexer) November 24, 2021
Winter Lanterns pic.twitter.com/oFcwuqt5do
How did the dolls become so nightmarish?
Cute mythological cat
November 24, 2021
Look at its little ears!
We've had Bloodborne, now for some Dark Souls
A wrenching nostalgia, a lost joy, an object of obsession, and a sincere hope to reclaim it…— Shimhaq (@shimhaq) November 24, 2021
Could these thoughts belong to the beast from the Abyss?
But if that were true, then perhaps it is no beast after all?#darksouls pic.twitter.com/zxOJhrnPV0
Manus was quite the tough fight on NG++.
Might be time for another Half-Life playthrough
November 25, 2021
What a fantastic series and universe. I need more Half-Life: Alyx.
The Group Chat Problem
Me: that was toot gunny— Rebekah Valentine (@duckvalentine) November 25, 2021
Me: *too funny
Group chat: Toot gunny
Group chat: Toot gunny
The name of this chat has been changed to Toot Gunny
Group chat: Toot gunny
One small error is hammered home.
You know what? One more Bloodborne meme for the road
Why is Bloodborne trending? pic.twitter.com/lHEGq1pcP8— vidal moscoso (@vidal_moscoso) November 25, 2021
No wonder cats can see things we cannot.
