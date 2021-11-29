New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 29, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

As Monday comes to a close, what better way to unwind than by watching Simon tackle another beautiful sudoku puzzle? In this one, he must construct his own killer cages, as only the sum has been given. Quite an ingenious constraint.

Halo Infinite is going to be so good

Look at this game-changing play. Hold onto the Oddball while the sudden death timer is active, and then throw it off the edge to prevent the other team from doing the same. 

Do you know how to use the word "whom"?

Be bold. Throw it out there. See what happens.

Bloodborne's Winter Lanterns are creepy AF

How did the dolls become so nightmarish?

Cute mythological cat

Look at its little ears!

We've had Bloodborne, now for some Dark Souls

Manus was quite the tough fight on NG++.

Might be time for another Half-Life playthrough

What a fantastic series and universe. I need more Half-Life: Alyx.

The Group Chat Problem

One small error is hammered home.

You know what? One more Bloodborne meme for the road

No wonder cats can see things we cannot.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. You can also see more of him by downloading Shackpets! Go on.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

