Evening Reading - November 29, 2021

Your daily dose of sudoku

As Monday comes to a close, what better way to unwind than by watching Simon tackle another beautiful sudoku puzzle? In this one, he must construct his own killer cages, as only the sum has been given. Quite an ingenious constraint.

Halo Infinite is going to be so good

Look at this game-changing play. Hold onto the Oddball while the sudden death timer is active, and then throw it off the edge to prevent the other team from doing the same.

Do you know how to use the word "whom"?

[first day as a spelling bee judge]



Me: your word is "whom"



Contestant: can you use it in a sentence



Me:



Me: probably — Kyle🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 25, 2021

Be bold. Throw it out there. See what happens.

Bloodborne's Winter Lanterns are creepy AF

How did the dolls become so nightmarish?

Cute mythological cat

Look at its little ears!

We've had Bloodborne, now for some Dark Souls

A wrenching nostalgia, a lost joy, an object of obsession, and a sincere hope to reclaim it…

Could these thoughts belong to the beast from the Abyss?

But if that were true, then perhaps it is no beast after all?#darksouls pic.twitter.com/zxOJhrnPV0 — Shimhaq (@shimhaq) November 24, 2021

Manus was quite the tough fight on NG++.

Might be time for another Half-Life playthrough

What a fantastic series and universe. I need more Half-Life: Alyx.

The Group Chat Problem

Me: that was toot gunny

Me: *too funny

Group chat: Toot gunny

Group chat: Toot gunny

The name of this chat has been changed to Toot Gunny

Group chat: Toot gunny — Rebekah Valentine (@duckvalentine) November 25, 2021

One small error is hammered home.

You know what? One more Bloodborne meme for the road

Why is Bloodborne trending? pic.twitter.com/lHEGq1pcP8 — vidal moscoso (@vidal_moscoso) November 25, 2021

No wonder cats can see things we cannot.

